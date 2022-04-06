Top secret letters penned by British engineer Sir Frank Whittle who invented the jet engine during World War II worrying that Nazi bombing could disrupt his work are set to sell for £30,000 when they are put up for auction tomorrow

Top secret letters from the British engineer who invented the jet engine aircraft have emerged for sale.

The incredibly rare documents typed by Sir Frank Whittle shed light on his work to develop the world's first jet engine in World War Two.

He described his early experiments after signing a contract with the Air Ministry in 1938 to make a prototype.

Sir Frank Whittle, pictured, first bench ran his engine in 1937 while it was pushed into service with the Gloster Meteor in 1945

Sir Frank Whittle sent the Air Ministry the results of his latest tests on his prototype jet engine in 1938

Sir Frank Whittle, pictured centre, developed his jet engine which could propel a n aircraft more than 100mp faster than a conventional fighter such as a spitfire

Sir Frank later claimed that if the RAF had adopted the jet engine earlier, the war could have ended sooner

During his tests he tried various fuel ratios to determine the most effective combination

The former RAF officer had to sign the Official Secrets Act to ensure his inventions did not fall into enemy hands.

Whittle had first proposed the idea of a jet engine 10 years earlier while studying at university.

But people failed to take him seriously and he was unable to find a donor to fund his work.

As Europe edged closer to war, the British Government discovered that the Germans were developing a similar invention and they commissioned Whittle to beat them to it.

The collection of papers includes the first report sent by Whittle to the Air Ministry on March 31, 1931.

It is the only one of its kind known to exist after the rest were destroyed.

And in a fascinating letter penned in 1940 to Air Vice Marshal Arthur W. Tedder, Whittle expresses anxiety that his work might be disrupted by German attacks.

Just a year later his revolutionary vision would become a reality when the first jet-engine aircraft, the Gloster E.28/39, flew on May 15, 1941.

He wrote: 'One quite different matter which I think needs urgent consideration now is how this development is going to be affected if the enemy makes strong air attacks on this country.

'I do not think it is wild to suggest that the removal of the whole of this development work to the other side of the Atlantic should be contemplated.'

The two documents were presented to International Autograph Auctions of Malaga, Spain, where they are tipped to sell for a combined total of £30,000.

Richard Davie, specialist at the auction house, said: 'The invention of the turbo-jet engine, and the determined effort to design and develop it to replace piston engines in the air, was one of the most important technical achievements of the 20th century.

'That one man accomplished this, working with a small but dedicated team of engineers and craftsman in the middle of a war, and in the face of many doubters, was a truly monumental achievement.

'The jet engine made the world a village and introduced worldwide travel to ordinary people everywhere - I can't think of many people whose lives haven't been affected by it.'

After years of being discredited, the RAF officer eventually tested his crude jet engine at a small factory in Rugby, Warwickshire, on April 12 1937.

Yet it would be years still before the RAF and the world would finally recognise the potential of an idea that allows millions to travel the globe today.

Frank Whittle was once rejected from the RAF, passing the academic test but failing physically, struggling with the physical assessment and measuring just five foot.

But after subjecting himself to a gruelling physical and diet regime, he applied again and was accepted, reporting for duty as an apprentice at RAF Cranwell in 1923.

Academically gifted, he was recommended for a cadetship and began RAF College at Cranwell, where students would write a scientific thesis every six months.

It was here that Whittle, obsessed with the future of aviation, first considered the idea of a jet engine that could fly at high altitudes and unfathomable speeds.

At the time, engines would use spark plugs to ignite the fuel in a similar system to that used in a car.

But Whittle suggested that jet engines, which sucked in air, compressed and ignited it, then blasted it out of the back, propelling the plane forward.

The RAF initially rejected Whittle's ideas and allowed his patent to be published which gave Nazi Germany and advantage in producing its own jet engine

He believed that the idea was the future of aviation and would propel planes, capable of flying at around 200mph at the time, at speeds of up to 500mph.

Even his lecturers found it difficult to comprehend, with one writing: 'I couldn't quite following everything you have written Whittle. But I can't find anything wrong with it.'

But when he sent his idea to the Air Ministry in 1929, they dismissed it as 'impractical' after a very negative report on gas turbines had been published a few years before.

Whittle refused to give up on the idea and patented the 'turbojet', with the help of a friend who was a patent agent in 1930.

Yet the RAF refused to put it on the secrets list so when the patent was granted in October 1932, engineers from the Third Reich were free to analyse the plans.

Famous German engineer Hans von Ohain would later tell him: 'If your government had backed you sooner the Battle of Britain would never have happened.'

The RAF did at least realise he was a mathematical genius and sent Whittle to study at Cambridge in 1935, but with no funding, the 'turbo-jet' was going nowhere.

He did not even have enough money to renew his patent, and the Air Ministry refused to cover the £5 it would cost, so in 1935 it lapsed.

But Whittle, undeterred, secured a small amount of funding privately to develop a prototype at the British Thomson - Houston works in Warwickshire.

The Germans were already close to developing their own jet engine in 1937, with von Ohain testing a version that was not yet close to being a viable machine.

But at the test in Rugby in April that year, a roaring machine as loud as an air-raid siren, the Air Ministry finally realised its potential and backed its development.

Yet there were further delays so it was not ready for the outbreak of the Second World War, meaning it was the Spitfire and the Hurricane that led the charge against the Luftwaffe.

They were outmatched for speed by the German Messerschmitt in the early years of the war, yet they won the allies the Battle of Britain in 1940.

It was that year that Whittle's idea was finally translated into a 17-minute flight of the Gloster E.28/39, called the Pioneer, at RAF Cranwell, the very place he began his career.

Those present were astonished to see a plane without a propeller take to the skies and Sir Winston Churchill was said to have been so impressed that he said: 'I want 1,000 Whittles'.

In 1943, the engine became part of the first British jet fighter, the Gloster Meteor, which would reach speeds of 600mph when it went into production in 1944.

Eventually it was the Americans who would seize on the opportunities provided by the jet engine, and he would be forced by the British Government to hand over the technology.

Whittle retired with the rank of Air Commodore on the grounds of ill health in 1948 and was finally recognised for his achievements.

He was knighted and awarded £100,000 (equivalent to £3.3million today) by the Royal Commission on Awards to Inventors and later married American Hazel Hall and emigrated to the US, where he died in 1996.

The documents will be sold tomorrow (Thurs).

The initial tests showed the compressor efficiency was low while the level of combustion was 'unsatisfactory'

The race to produce the first jet fighter aircraft

The 'Jet Age' saw the development of aircrafts powered by turbine engines, rather than propeller blades or pistons.

The term was coined in the 1940s, but most of the early jet planes were military designs rather than commercial.

Frank Whittle would lead Britain into Jet Age, producing the first engine in 1937, but he was nearly beaten by a German, who completed his design just five months later.

Whittle applied for a patent of his design in 1930, after rising through the RAF ranks from an apprentice mechanic to reporting to the man in charge of the research.

Sir Frank Whittle was forced to develop his idea for a jet engine without official support from the RAF or the government

His ideas were initially shot down, and his patent ran out in 1935, but some of his colleagues invested in his future ventures.

Whittle set up a small company called Power Jets in 1936, which began work on a prototype engine.

The same year Hans von Ohain, a young physics and aerodynamics student at

Germany's University of Göttingen, applied for a patent for a 'Process and Apparatus for Producing airstreams for Propelling Airplanes.'

The race to design the first turbojet engine was on. Whittle was on a shoestring budget while von Ohain, whose family were from the Prussian aristocracy, had a virtually unlimited amount of money.

But Whittle made the breakthrough on April 2, 1937, after fitting a simple drainage system to his design to stop fuel from pooling in the combustion chamber.

Two years later, despite ignoring his ideas for years, the Air Ministry tested his prototype and decided they would use it in military aircraft. Many would be used during the Second World War and Whittle was able to pilot his first jet-propelled plane in 1945, reaching 606mph.

Hans von Ohain had started work on a prototype in 1935, and after the war told Whittle: 'If you had been given the money you would have been six years ahead of us.

'If Hitler or Goering had heard that there is a man in England who flies 500mph in a small experimental plane and that it is coming into development, it is likely that World War II would not have come into being.'

Despite creating the first engine, the Germans produced the first operational jet-powered fighter plane, the Me 262 Schwalbe.

Initially it was beset by engine problems, but it became a part of the Luftwaffe in 1944.

Whittle's 1928 thesis and 1930 patent had led to a true revolution in military and civilian air travel.

Thirty years after fighters and bombers had been hard-pressed to exceed 200 mph, their successors were traveling at 10 times that speed, and long-distance travel times were halved.