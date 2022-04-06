Atlanta Roller Derby returns for a 'jamming' new season

FX only made "Three Slaps" and "Sinterklaas is Coming to Town," the first two episodes of Season 3, available in advance of their premiere Thursday. "Two episodes are an insufficient sample size upon which to adequately review a season of Atlanta, but they’re more than sufficient to make one giddy at having Atlanta back," says Daniel Fienberg. "Those episodes," Fienberg adds, "...could exist as part of no show other than Atlanta. They’re disturbing, bizarre and hilarious, but hilarious in a way in which no two people watching them are likely to laugh at the exact same moments or even think that the exact same moments are intended as humorous. But the episodes are also familiar — not because they feel derivative of any other piece of pop culture, but because they feel like they fit in with episodes that the show’s braintrust delivered in earlier seasons. And even then, the familiarity isn’t an example of self-plagiarism or creative fatigue, but rather the product of a show in conversation with itself, taking its own tones and ideas and recontextualizing them to different effects."

