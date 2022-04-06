ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Kangaroos legend Anthony Stevens says North will challenge for the flag within FIVE YEARS as he says whipping boys are in a 'very similar' position to Hawthorn when Alastair Clarkson took over

By Ollie Lewis For Mailonline
 2 days ago

North Melbourne legend Anthony Stevens has boldly claimed that his former club will challenge for the flag in the next five years, despite their lowly position on the ladder.

The Kangaroos have been tipped to pick up the wooden spoon this season and after being hammered by Brisbane over the weekend it appears unlikely that they will defy those predictions.

However, Stevens believes there are similarities between his former club's current position and that of Hawthorn when Alastair Clarkson took over in the early 2000s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j20aV_0f12wmh700
Anthony Stevens has tipped North Melbourne to challenge for the flag in the next five years

'The decision was to bottom out, go youth, go draft picks,' he said on 3AW's football podcast.

'We see when Alastair Clarkson took over from Hawthorn … what he went through, and to turn that football club around with the administration et cetera to be a four-time Premiership coach.

'There was a lot of hard yards that he went through, and a lot of criticism, and style of play … but they come out the other end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kesY5_0f12wmh700
The Kangaroos are tipped for the wooden spoon and were hammered by Brisbane on Saturday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29PUR6_0f12wmh700
However, Stevens says there are similarities between his former side and Hawthorn under Alastair Clarkson

'And I look at us, (it's) very similar to what Alastair and Hawthorn went through over that period of time to get early draft picks and then all of sudden see some of the greats of all time'.

Stevens also lifted the lid on a huge spray he copped from coach Denis Pagan at quarter time of North's 1996 AFL Grand Final against Sydney.

'Denis Pagan stormed on the ground and gave me a big cook,' he added.

'Because basically I gave away a couple free kicks, which one or two of them resulted in a goal so I was the brunt of Dennis' frustration at quarter time.'

A turgid first quarter saw the Kangaroos enter the first break trailing the Swans by three goals, but they turned it around to win the contest by 43 points to take home the flag.

