Sport's greatest dinner party: Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Jordan Spieth sit among golf's greatest at the iconic Masters Champions dinner, hosted by latest winner Hideki Matsuyama at Augusta... with a menu including £90-per-ounce beef and sushi

How does £90-per-ounce wagyu beef in the grounds of Augusta National with your fellow Masters champions sound as preparation for golf's most famous tournament?

Well that's exactly what a handful of legends - both past and present - enjoyed on Tuesday night as last year's winner Hideki Matsuyama hosted the 2022 edition of the Masters Champions Dinner.

Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia were all present at the evening soiree that is synonymous with exquisite food, wine and golfing stories as the sport's past and current stars gather to celebrate.

Ben Hogan started the tradition back in 1952, and menus throughout the years have included culinary options ranging from cheeseburgers to haggis.

Also in attendance were legends Jack Nicklaus, Sir Nick Faldo, Gary Player, Jose Maria Olazabal and Tom Watson.

Dressed in their iconic green jackets, Matsuyama hosted the dinner and devised a four-course meal that included Miyazaki Wagyu as the main course.

Attendees of the 2022 Masters Champions Dinner - Back row (L to R): Tiger Woods, Sandy Lyle, Bubba Watson, Sir Nick Faldo, Adam Scott, Fuzzy Zoeller, Dustin Johnson, Mark O'Meara, Charl Schwartzel - Middle row (L to R): Mike Weir, Vijay Singh, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Jack Nicklaus, Jose Maria Olazabal, Danny Willett, Sergio Garcia, Bernhard Langer, Larry Mize, Tommy Aaron, Zach Johnson, Trevor Immelman, Craig Stadler, Ian Woosnam, Fred Couples - Front row (L to R): Charles Coody, Gary Player, Hideki Matsuyama, Ben Crenshaw, Fred Ridley (Augusta National chairman), Raymond Floyd, Tom Watson

Tiger Woods could be seen inside the dining room as he attended the iconic meal at Augusta just days before his comeback

Reigning champion Matsuyama makes his way to the venue after choosing his Japanese-inspired menu

The premium cut of Japanese Wagyu can cost over $100 (£90) per ounce but no expense was spared as he tried to impress his fellow Masters winners.

In fact, the 30-year-old produced a menu very different to that of Johnson last year, which included lobster fritters, pigs in blankets and filet mignon.

It is also nothing like the cheeseburgers and chicken sandwiches that Tiger Woods chose before the 1998 Masters.

Instead, Matsuyama selected a Japanese-inspired menu, which saw the banquet begin with assorted sushi and sashimi.

They then move onto a miso glazed black cod, with dashi broth - which is made from water, kombu (dried kelp), and bonito fish flakes.

After the a5-graded wagyu - meaning it is the very finest in all of Japan - the dinner concluded with a strawberry shortcake for dessert.

The menu went down very well with Spieth, Masters winner in 2015, who said in his press conference: 'I'm going to have seconds of all of it.'

One of the more nervy parts of the evening for Matsuyama would have been the annual speech, which is part of the tradition at the Masters Champions Dinner.

In regards to the dinner, he said recently: 'I don't speak English very well and so it's kind of a two-sided coin.

'I'm looking forward to it, of course, to be with all those great past Masters champions but, at the same time too, very nervous about the speech I will be giving.'

Past and present Masters champions share stories on the outdoor balcony as they prepare to sit down for dinner

Japan's first Masters winner revealed a menu inspired by his homeland - including pricey beef

Woods, who has won the Masters five times, knows a lot about the nerves of hosting the Masters Champions Dinner but this time he could just sit back and relax as a guest as he prepares to make his sensational return to the course.

He announced his plans to compete in the 86th Masters this week on Tuesday, less than 14 months after suffering serious injuries in an horrific car crash.

The 15-time major winner, who feared shortly after the accident that his right leg would have to be amputated, has not contested a top-level event since the 2020 Masters, which was played in November that year.

The 46-year-old, who competed in the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December, played a practice round at Augusta last week and nine holes on both Sunday and Monday.

'As of right now I feel like I am going to play,' Woods said in his pre-tournament press conference.

Asked if he thought he could win a 16th major title this week, Woods said: 'I do.'

Asked what his overriding emotion was on being able to compete at Augusta, Woods said: 'Thankful. Very, very thankful for everyone's support, everyone who has been involved in my process and the work I have put in each and every day.

'The amount of texts and FaceTimes and calls I have gotten has meant a lot.'

QUIRKY CHAMPIONS DINNERS

2019 - Patrick Reed: The American stayed true to his roots by serving up a main course of prime bone-in cowboy ribeye alongside some macaroni & cheese.

It was a caesar salad or wedge salad for starters, while he ended his dinner with tiramisu.

2018 - Sergio Garcia: The Spaniard treated his guests to an international salad as a starter - with ingredients chosen to represent the countries of past Masters champions. The main course was 'arroz caldoso de bogavante', a traditional Spanish lobster rice.

But where Garcia's dinner stood out the most was his dessert. He served up 'Angela Garcia's tres leches cake'. The inspiration is in the name, with his wife providing the recipe.

2017 - Danny Willett: He went traditional - very traditional. After his sublime and dramatic victory at the 2016 Masters, the Englishman made the most of his opportunity by serving mini cottage pies as starters.

The Yorkshireman opted for Sunday roast as his main course (prime rib, roasted potatoes, vegetables and Yorkshire pudding). And for dessert, apple crumble and vanilla custard. He wasn't done there though as he also dished out coffee and tea with English cheese and biscuits.

2014 - Adam Scott: After missing out in 2011, the Australian went all out when he had his chance to impress three years later at the dinner. Scott went surf-and-turf on the grill, dishing Moreton bay bugs from Australia to go alongside the strip steak.

He said they are actually insect-like lobsters. 'I'm not going to serve up anything second rate tonight. I've got to go all-out to impress these guys.' Whether it worked out, who knows. But it was certainly brave.

2012 - Charl Schwartzel: After pipping Scott to the prestigious Green Jacket, Schwartzel served up a treat by going full BBQ style at Augusta.

An opening course consisted of a seafood bar, including shrimp, lobster and oysters. For his main, the champions dined on 'braai' - a South African barbecue - which includes lamb chops, steaks, and South African sausages. Dessert was vanilla ice cream sundae.

2009 - Trevor Immelman: A proud South African, Immelman well and truly was inspired by his place of birth while hosting his very own Champions Dinner.

After winning his only major at the Masters in 2008, the Cape Town-born golfer fed Nicklaus, Woods and Co South African bobotie - a minced meat pie dish with egg topping. He also provided a variety of popular local wines.

2005 - Phil Mickelson: Perhaps the most sophisticated dish. 'Lefty' wanted to bring some class to the dinner table following his first Masters victory in 2004.

Although from America, Mickelson went for an Italian meal by dishing out lobster ravioli in a tomato cream sauce, as well as caesar salad and garlic bread.

2004 - Mike Weir: He is the only Canadian to ever win the Masters and he stuck true to his roots by serving up elk & wild boar to golf icons, alongside local beers.

For those feeling less adventurous, Weir also gave them the option of fried chicken and filet mignon.

1998 - Tiger Woods: Remember, Woods was only 21 years of age and still very young on the golfing circuit when he hosted his first Champions Dinner. Maybe that explains why he went for... let's say a McDonald's selection.

The 14-time major winner served cheeseburgers, fries and milkshakes to the likes of Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Sam Snead. And ahead of the 2019 Masters, Woods revealed that hosting his first dinner was 'one of the most nervous moments of my life'.

1989 - Sandy Lyle: The Scotsman certainly made the most of his time in the spotlight. Following his only triumph at Augusta, Lyle decided to wear a kilt and served up Scottish speciality of haggis.

After his bold choice, Lyle said: 'That seemed to make quite a statement. The older guys, like [Jack] Nicklaus, had been to Scotland and knew what haggis was. But the newer ones, guys like Lar­ry Mize, they weren't too sure about that.'

1986 - Bernhard Langer: The year after winning the first of his two Green Jackets, Langer returned with a bit of German culture. He became one of the first golfers to personalise and bring a bit of his country's flavour to the table.

He opted for wiener schnitzel (breaded veal) and Black Forest cake - two popular foods in Germany.