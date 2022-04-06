ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal on red alert with Crystal Palace ‘open to transfer offers for Wilfried Zaha with Olise and Eze the future’

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ARSENAL have received a major boost in their pursuit of Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.

The 29-year-old has spent a decade at Selhurst Park across two spells - either side of a brief stint at Manchester United.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R9X8Y_0f12wXP600
Zaha has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park for a long time Credit: Getty

In total, he has scored 79 goals and provided 73 assists in 421 appearances for The Eagles.

But the emergence of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze means Crystal Palace are no longer so reliant on his creativity.

And with Zaha's contract expiring at the end of the 2022/23 season, The Mail claim the club are willing to listen to offers for him this summer.

Palace are keen to secure a transfer fee rather than watch him leave on a free in 12 months' time.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Ivory Coast international for some time.

And Gunners chiefs will have been impressed with his performance against their side on Monday night.

Zaha was magnificent in Palace's 3-0 victory over Arsenal, scoring the third goal and threatening all evening.

Yet despite being open to offers, within the club there is still an acknowledgement that he is Palace's best player.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

And the West Londoners are hopeful their impressive campaign will encourage Zaha to sign a new deal.

Palace's win over Arsenal saw them jump up to ninth in the Premier League table.

And Patrick Vieira has implemented an attractive new style of football during his first season as their new manager.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Eberechi Eze
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Michael Olise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Crystal Palace#Manchester United#Red Alert#Mail
The US Sun

Rio Ferdinand ‘worried’ about Marcus Rashford and questions what’s ‘going on behind scenes’ at Man Utd

RIO FERDINAND is worried about what's going on behind the scenes at Manchester United - in particular with Marcus Rashford. The England international has fallen down the pecking order in recent weeks and has had to make do with a spot on the bench - although he did start in the Red Devils' 1-0 defeat to Everton on Saturday afternoon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
381K+
Followers
17K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy