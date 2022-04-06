ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

You’re using WhatsApp wrong – the SIX biggest mistakes you need to avoid

By Sean Keach
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UVZG7_0f12wUkv00

WHATSAPP might seem easy enough to use – but are you making some big mistakes?

We've rounded up some of the simplest errors to watch out for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lk5Rj_0f12wUkv00
There are some mistakes you need to avoid Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp lock

Locking your WhatsApp separately to your iPhone is very important.

It means people who are using your phone can't read your texts.

To set this up you need to head to your WhatsApp settings.

Then click "Account" and then "Privacy".

From here, you can switch on "Screen Lock" with either Touch ID or Face ID.

You'll also be able to pick a duration time for when the ID is required again.

WhatsApp self-deleting texts

WhatsApp also has a recently-added feature that will automatically self-destruct new texts after a day.

The new update is aimed at boosting your privacy – by destroying old WhatsApp messages.

You can set Disappearing Messages to automatically turn on for all new chats – without affecting existing conversations.

And two new durations have been added for Disappearing Messages, 24 hours and 90 days.

So now you can choose from four options in total: 24 hours, 7 days, 90 days or Off.

Go to Settings > Account > Privacy and then turn on Default Message Timer.

This feature only rolled out a few weeks ago, so make sure you've updated WhatsApp to its latest version.

Bear in mind that this system isn't perfect.

Someone could still screenshot or copy your texts to keep a record of them.

So if you really want to keep something off the internet, consider not posting it – unless you're messaging someone you absolutely trust.

Don't send anyone your WhatsApp code

There's a clever scam you need to be aware of.

The attack revolves around the six-digit verification code that WhatsApp gives out when you want to regain access to your account.

It also involves a hacker taking control of one of your contact's WhatsApp accounts and messaging you pretending to be them.

The hacker will message pretending to be your friend around the same time you get a text or email from WhatsApp with a verification code that the hacker has requested by pretending to be you.

This code is only given when you try and make changes to your account.

The hacker - posing as your friend - will pretend they've accidentally asked for the verification code to be sent to your number and will ask you to send it over.

You should never share the six-digit code with anyone.

If you do, the hacker will be able to take over your account.

You'll no longer have access to your account and the hacker can try and scam your friends and read your private messages.

If you do get a suspicious message from a friend, try ringing them to see if you can talk to them in person and verify what is going on.

Disable media auto-saving

Make sure your WhatsApp isn't saving all media files to your phone storage.

Open WhatsApp, click "Settings" and then "Storage and Data".

Then click "Chats" and turn off a toggle called "Save to Camera Roll".

You can also stop the app downloading media from individual chats.

Simply go on the desired chat, click on its title at the top and change the settings via the "Save to Camera Roll" option.

Set up two-factor verification

You should turn on two-step verification right now.

It's an extra step for verifying your phone number, to help keep hackers out.

Hackers regularly try to break into WhatsApp accounts.

Hijacking a WhatsApp account is an easy way to gain the trust of your friends and family, allowing even more sinister scams to be enacted.

To turn on two-step verification, go to Settings > Account and toggle the setting to On.

Lock down your group settings

There's a setting to stop total strangers from adding you to groups.

Go to WhatsApp Settings, then Account, then Privacy, then Groups.

Now you can choose who can send you group invites.

Your options are Everyone, My Contacts, and My Contacts Except.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B40Yp_0f12wUkv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1Yrf_0f12wUkv00

The first option is the most open, allowing anyone with your phone number to invite you.

So you're best choosing one of the two other options.

  • Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
  • Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
  • Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

9 signs your phone has been hacked

When it comes to online privacy on your smartphone, you may think you've taken all the right steps. You don't download unauthorized apps, you stay aware of scams and you've got some privacy software like a VPN installed. But even the most vigilant of us can fall foul of nefarious...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One Popular App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone, According To Security Experts–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to choosing which apps to download and which to keep off your phone, considering your security and privacy is crucial. Some of the most popular apps are also, unfortunately, complete data hogs. And if your goal is to protect your iPhone investment for as long as possible, while also protecting your personal information, it’s wise to keep certain downloads off of your device. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, this is the one popular app you should never download to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Google Maps#Smart Phone#Ios#Iphone#Disappearing Messages#Settings
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
shefinds

You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

3 Apps You Need To Remove From Your iPhone Immediately–They’re Ruining Your iPhone!

Great apps are what make your iPhone experience even better. From navigation apps to fun streaming apps that allow you to pass the time no matter where you roam, there is no shortage of apps that you can download in seconds and add to your collection. But it’s equally as important to know which apps are taxing on your phone’s battery or can snatch data and pose privacy concerns. Tech Expert Robert Welch, the CEO of Projector1, shares the three apps you need to remove from your iPhone immediately — they’re ruining your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Delete these Android apps before they slowly bankrupt you

While Android malware is by no means a novel threat for the billions of active users around the world, it really feels like the platform's security issues are only getting worse with time, as bad actors continue to improve their havoc-wreaking methods and Google is simply not doing enough to keep you protected.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

4 Security Settings You Have To Check Immediately On Gmail

There’s a good chance you send and receive more than a few private emails if you have a Gmail account. Everything from tax-time information to personal information sent to friends about your upcoming vacation plans deserve to be kept secure. And though the email server is known for being reliable and secure, mistakes can happen and emails can be hacked. To help avoid this fate, Tech Expert Jennifer Denehy, the co-founder and marketing director of PeopleSearchFaster, offers four security settings you have to check immediately on Gmail — they can help keep your email secure.
INTERNET
Wired

How to Block Spam Calls and Text Messages

Life is busy enough without wasting time on spammers, scammers, and telemarketers. Whether you are suffering insistent injury lawyers, fraudulent IT specialists, or a drunk-dialing ex, there is a way to stop the calls and messages. The major carriers and phone manufacturers have upped their game against unwanted calls and messages in recent years, so let’s look at how you can effectively block them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
shefinds

‘I’m A Tech Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

That app you just downloaded can seem like a lot of fun at first — or it may be one of the more convenient and practical apps you’ve ever used. But, unbeknownst to you, it could also be the source of myriad privacy and security woes. Some apps are simply worse for your security than others, and knowing which apps are suspect amongst tech experts is a good way to avoid giving away data you never intended to part ways with. Tech Expert Venessa Ezekiel, the Lead Editor at Oofloo, says this is the one app she recommends all iPhone users delete immediately to boost your security and privacy.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Free up space on your Android by updating a single app

No matter the size of your Android phone’s internal storage capacity, it can be a struggle to ensure enough space. As applications and mobile games grow, so too does their size. Tap or click for eight simple tips to speed up and clean out your Android phone. Recording videos...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your Android phone

Following on from our previous article showing how you can clear cookies on iPhone devices, this quick guide will show you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone and mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser readily will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
381K+
Followers
17K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy