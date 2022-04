The iconic symbol of Merced County will be getting a $2 million makeover as part of the 2022 federal government spending bill recently approved by President Joe Biden. The $2 million for renovations at the Merced County Courthouse museum is part of the $11 million Rep. Jim Costa, D-Merced, was able to secure for Merced, Fresno, and Madera counties under the spending bill, according to a news release from Costa’s office.

