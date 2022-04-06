ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archuleta County, CO

Food Summit Celebrates an Equitable Community-based Food System, Saturday April 9

By Rose Chavez
pagosadailypost.com
 3 days ago

The much anticipated Archuleta County Food System Summit is coming up this weekend on Saturday, April 9 from 10 am – 4:30 pm at the CSU Extension building in Pagosa Springs, CO. While early registration which includes a locally prepared meal has closed, the community...

pagosadailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Future of farming, food discussed at Ky. Local Food Systems Summit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Food Connection at the University of Kentucky held its fourth annual Kentucky Local Food Systems Summit to discuss the future of farming and food in the commonwealth. “For local food systems practitioners farmers to come together to share ideas, share best practices, innovative research, and...
LEXINGTON, KY
DFW Community News

Celebrating cultures through food

Every year during the month of March the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics celebrates National Nutrition Month. This year’s theme is “Celebrate a World of Flavors,” and focuses on celebrating foods and flavors from different cultures all around the world. Think about a family recipe that has...
FOOD & DRINKS
Norwalk Reflector

Firelands FCU Donates $3,000 to community food banks

BELLEVUE — Twice a year, Firelands Federal Credit Union (Firelands FCU) provides monetary donations to local organizations in need with funds collected during its Skip-A-Pay promotion that is now available year-round. Firelands FCU has distributed a total donation of $3,000 to local food and non-food pantries to help provide...
BELLEVUE, OH
Santafe New Mexican.com

Let the celebrations of food begin again

Dining shutdowns. Outdoors only. Pivots to takeout. Shifting rules about seating capacity. New COVID-19 safety protocols. Staffing shortages. Rising food costs. And customers whose comfort level about being in crowds or at restaurant tables has ebbed and flowed with every new wave of the pandemic. To say restaurants, their owners...
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pagosa Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
County
Archuleta County, CO
Archuleta County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
nonprofitquarterly.org

In Perpetuity: Reclaiming Black Land and the Future of Food Systems

The following is a transcript of the video above, from our webinar on “Remaking the Economy: Organizing for Black Food Sovereignty.” View the full webinar here. I’m standing on the work of so many others. So from what I’ve gathered, from what I’ve read, from what’s been written, the Black food sovereignty movement has always been about the preservation of the Black community. Co-ops have been about survival. And currently, some leading priorities are about regaining the stewardship of the millions of acres of land that was stolen. So, taking that land off the speculative market to be stewarded by Black people in perpetuity, forever. Also, a priority is capturing all that history and unwritten wisdom from our elders. There are some intergenerational exchanges, while simultaneously encouraging some new and emerging farmers to pick up the torch.
AGRICULTURE
WHAV

Groups to Collect Food and Diapers Saturday, March 26

The Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council, United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley and the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce are having a food and diaper drive. Donations will be collected Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill. Those seeking assistance or...
HAVERHILL, MA
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish Community Foundation donates to food pantry

SPEARFISH — Representatives from the Spearfish Community Foundation presented a check for $1,000 to the Spearfish Community Pantry Tuesday. To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
SPEARFISH, SD
WTAJ

Farmers input needed for food system survey

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Keystone Development Center is looking for input from Southern Allegheny farmers in a survey that will help determine the opportunities for a regional food system. “This is something that people in the Southern Alleghenies have wanted to see for awhile,” said Ron Gaydos, cooperative development consultant for the Keystone […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food System#Local Food#Food Drink#Equitable Community#Csu Extension
Lewiston Tribune

Celebrating 50 years of good food

It’s been 50 years since the start of the national Senior Nutrition Program for older adults and on Wednesday, Lewiston’s mealgoers will celebrate with a little luck o’ the Irish. Scott McGee, head of the Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program, said he will be serving the traditional St....
LEWISTON, ID
WEAR

Chumuckla Community Church to host food distribution

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Chumuckla Community Church is partnering with Feeding the Gulf Coast to host a food distribution on Saturday. The location of the church is at 8008 Chumuckla Highway. The distribution is scheduled from 7-9 a.m. The food distribution is for Santa Rosa County residents.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
The Crusader Newspaper

Lakeshore Public Media earns Nonprofit Excellence Award from Crossroads Chamber

Lakeshore Public Media, which operates Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio, received the Nonprofit Excellence Award from the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce Thursday evening, March 10, at the second annual Business Excellence Awards. The Crossroads Chamber created this award to highlight a nonprofit organization’s services, fundraising efforts and ability to inspire and engage volunteers in the community.
ECONOMY
nonprofitquarterly.org

Follow the Seeds: Mapping Food Systems for Black Liberation

The following is a transcript of the video above, from our webinar on “Remaking the Economy: Organizing for Black Food Sovereignty.” View the full webinar here. I focus on one area in the food system. And it’s so broad. We’re looking at land…[w]e’re looking at production, how food is moved, who actually owns seeds, retail, you name it. Kind of across the board, there are ways in which all of these systems kind of work together in a macro way to create what is, frankly, not only a healthy food system for Black and Brown people, but certainly for everyone, really. So, if you follow who’s benefiting from the system the way that it is, it’s certainly not communities that we’re involved in. That’s really clear down from the merchant level all the way up to, again, the large industry-scale type farming situations.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Romesentinel.com

Sign-up for April Food $en$e

Registration for the April Food $en$e program — open to everyone regardless of income — will be held in Rome, Town of Lee, Camden, Holland Patent, and Oneida. Food $en$e is a discount food program provided by the Central New York Food Bank. Everyone is welcome to participate. There are no income guidelines. The $20.50 per unit cost is payable at the time of registration by cash or food stamps. Multiple units can be purchased.
ONEIDA, NY
KLST/KSAN

Quarterly food distribution set for Saturday

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank will be partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank for a food distribution that is taking place Saturday, March 26th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Angelo State’s Foster Field. This quarterly distribution is set to help 800 households in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy