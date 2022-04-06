ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Diego Maradona's iconic 'Hand of God' and 'Goal of the Century' Argentina shirt from epic 1986 World Cup victory over England is put up for auction later this month... and is set to sell for over £4MILLION!

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Diego Maradona's historic 1986 World Cup match-shirt will be available to purchase for an estimated £4million later this month.

The shirt - which was worn by Maradona when he scored his famous 'Hand Of God' goal against England - will be put on sale in 'a dedicated online action'.

The shirt will also be on display in Sotheby's London showroom on Bond Street during the April 20-May 4 bidding period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gHBu9_0f12lw1g00
Diego Maradona's 1986 World Cup match-shirt worn for 'The Hand of God' is going on sale
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdedJ_0f12lw1g00
The shirt will put on sale in a dedicated online action taking place between April 20 and May 4

Maradona scored two historic goals while wearing the shirt during the 1986 quarter-final game in Mexico.

The Argentine great's first goal was given as a header, but the ball had bounced off Maradona's hand without the referee seeing.

Maradona said afterward that his goal had been scored 'a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God.'

Maradona's second goal saw him dribble the ball past almost the entire English team before beating goalkeeper Peter Shilton. In 2002, it was voted 'goal of the century' in a FIFA poll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdyAW_0f12lw1g00
Maradona wore the shirt during Argentina's epic 1986 World Cup victory over England and even scored his 'Goal of the Century' (above) in it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xxv4F_0f12lw1g00
The match-shirt is a one of a kind. The Argentinian Football Association patches were sewn on and the sparkly numbers were ironed onto the back shortly before their match with England

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables, said the two goals 'balance each other brilliantly' and reveal two facets of Maradona's character.

The first 'was really cunning and did involve an element of luck,' he said. 'But then he scored a second goal, which was one of the most unbelievable - almost angelic - goals ever.'

Argentina won the match 2-1 and went on to win the World Cup. Maradona, considered by many to be the greatest player of all time, struggled with cocaine abuse and other excesses and died in November 2020 at age 60.

After the game Maradona swapped shirts with England midfielder Steve Hodge, who never sold it, until now. For the past 20 years, it has been on loan to England's National Football Museum in Manchester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499aKD_0f12lw1g00
Argentina won the World Cup after beating West Germany in the final at the Azteca Stadium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ow8Aj_0f12lw1g00
The shirt will be on display in Sotheby's London showroom on Bond Street during the auction

Hodge previously revealed how he went about acquiring the shirt. He said: 'I was walking down the tunnel and Maradona was coming in the opposite direction. I just tugged my shirt and we swapped there and then.'

Hodge has now revealed why he is selling the iconic shirt. He said: 'I have been the proud owner of this item for over 35 years, since Diego and I swapped shirts in the tunnel after the famed match.

'It was an absolute privilege to have played against one of the greatest and most magnificent football players of all time.

'It has also been a pleasure to share it with the public over the last 20 years at the National Football Museum, where it has been on display.

'The Hand of God shirt has deep cultural meaning to the football world, the people of Argentina, and the people of England and I'm certain that the new owner will have immense pride in owning the world's most iconic football shirt.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UXDEV_0f12lw1g00
The shirt currently belongs to Steve Hodge (pictured on left during England's game against Spain in February 1987) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15jtIO_0f12lw1g00
Hodge said it's been a 'pleasure' to have Maradona's historic 1986 World Cup match-shirt

Not only is Maradona's shirt iconic for the history associated with it. It is also a one of a kind shirt as it was put together quickly before the game as the tops Argentina's team planned to wear were judged too heavy for the Mexico City heat.

The Argentinian Football Association patches were sewn on, and sparkly numbers, including Maradona's 10, were ironed onto the back shortly before the match.

Prices for sports memorabilia have soared in recent years. The shirt could beat a record for a piece of sportswear, held by a Babe Ruth New York Yankees jersey that sold for $5.64m (£4.31m) in 2019.

A buyer paid $8.8m (£6.73) for the manifesto that launched the modern Olympic movement, a record for a sports item.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Getting away from it all (but not via Manchester airport): Boss who quit over chaos leaves her £1.2m home 190 miles away in BERKSHIRE as nation endures travel misery and after short-staffing left children urinating in bags in endless lines

Manchester Airport's outgoing boss Karen Smart has been seen for the first time since she quit over chaotic scenes that caused thousands of holidaymakers to miss their flights. Mrs Smart, 55, was pictured behind the wheel of her £25,000 Mercedes convertible sports car driving near her five-bedroom Berkshire home.
TRAVEL
CBS Sports

Ada Hegeberg marks her Norway return in epic fashion with 60-minute hat trick

After a five-year absence from the Norwegian national team, Ada Hegerberg marked her return to the international game in epic style as she recorded a hat trick in a lopsided 5-1 win over Kosovo in UEFA Women's World Cup qualifiers. Fans can watch UEFA Women's World Cup qualifiers live and on demand with Paramount+.
UEFA
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rice, Mbappe, Danjuma, Guardiola, Lampard, Nunez

Manchester United are prepared to break their transfer record to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (90 Min) Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26. (Manchester Evening News) The Old Trafford club have told six players they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hodge
Person
Peter Shilton
Person
Diego Maradona
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Heartbreak: Prince Albert's Wife Battling With Princess Caroline For Princess Gabriella And Prince Jacques? Royal Allegedly Left Monaco Again

Princess Charlene made headlines in March after she finally returned to the principality and reunited with her family in Monaco. The palace, in a statement, confirmed that the mother of Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques is back in the country and would continue her "convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."
WORLD
Daily Mail

Phil Foden has made it IMPOSSIBLE for Pep Guardiola to leave him out of his Man City team ahead of pivotal title clash against Liverpool... the starlet has been hailed as 'phenomenal' after some superb displays - and he LOVES playing against the Reds

Even when Phil Foden isn't in the starting XI, he seems to find a way to show his manager that he should be. The 21-year-old is having a great season at the Etihad - there is no doubt about that - but Pep Guardiola likes to keep him on his toes. Two of his last three games for Manchester City have seen him come on from the bench - and in both of those matches he provided either a goal or an assist.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Thiem, Berrettini pull out of Monte Carlo Masters

April 7 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem has pulled out of next week's ATP Masters tournament in Monte Carlo due to COVID-19, his team said on Thursday. The 28-year-old, who twice finished runner-up at the French Open and once at the Australian Open before winning the 2020 U.S. Open title, contracted the virus at an ATP Challenger Tour event in Marbella, Spain last week.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Auction#Football Association#Sotheby#Argentine#English
Daily Mail

'This cannot be an alibi for anybody': Ralf Rangnick says Man United's new manager search is no excuse for bad displays as they slumped to defeat at Everton in blow to their top four hopes

Ralf Rangnick has insisted the distraction of Manchester United's hunt for a new manager isn't an excuse for poor performances as they slumped to defeat at Everton. In another hefty blow to their chances of finishing in the top four and qualifying for next season's Champions League, United went down to Anthony Gordon's goal at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku is OUT of Chelsea's matchday squad to face Southampton with the struggling forward picking up an achilles injury... while Cesar Azpilicueta is also absent after testing positive for Covid

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has been ruled out of his side's clash with Southampton through injury, as captain Cesar Azpilicueta is also absent having tested positive for Covid-19. The Blues take on Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday afternoon, with Tuchel looking to bounce back from back-to-back defeats against Brentford...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
Place
Mexico City
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'I'm not staying forever but I would stay forever': Pep Guardiola suggests he is willing to extend his stay at Manchester City ahead of his side's titanic Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday

Pep Guardiola has indicated that he is willing to extend his contract and continue his trophy-filled tenure at Manchester City. City face Liverpool on Sunday in a title showdown and can go four points clear with a victory, as Guardiola attempts to lift his fourth Premier League trophy since taking charge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ben Stokes on course for return to action next month as the star all-rounder aims to recover from knee issue which troubled him in England's series defeat against the West Indies

Ben Stokes will continue to manage his knee issue with England and Durham ahead of a planned return to county action early next month. The England vice-captain suffered problems during the tour of the West Indies, as Joe Root's side slumped to a Test series defeat after a disappointing loss in Grenada.
SPORTS
The Independent

Is North Macedonia vs England on TV? Time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

England will travel to North Macedonia on Friday to compete in a World Cup qualifier but they will be without two stars.Beth England and Niamh Charles both had to withdraw from camp after testing positive for Covid. Both may be able to return for their other qualifier against Northern Ireland on Tuesday but it is a frustration for England as the Chelsea star had just returned to the fold.She hasn’t been involved with England since November but she initially came into the latest squad to fill in for club teammate Fran Kirby. The forward is being rested by Chelsea and...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

331K+
Followers
28K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy