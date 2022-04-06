Diego Maradona's iconic 'Hand of God' and 'Goal of the Century' Argentina shirt from epic 1986 World Cup victory over England is put up for auction later this month... and is set to sell for over £4MILLION!

Diego Maradona's historic 1986 World Cup match-shirt will be available to purchase for an estimated £4million later this month.

The shirt - which was worn by Maradona when he scored his famous 'Hand Of God' goal against England - will be put on sale in 'a dedicated online action'.

The shirt will also be on display in Sotheby's London showroom on Bond Street during the April 20-May 4 bidding period.

Maradona scored two historic goals while wearing the shirt during the 1986 quarter-final game in Mexico.

The Argentine great's first goal was given as a header, but the ball had bounced off Maradona's hand without the referee seeing.

Maradona said afterward that his goal had been scored 'a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God.'

Maradona's second goal saw him dribble the ball past almost the entire English team before beating goalkeeper Peter Shilton. In 2002, it was voted 'goal of the century' in a FIFA poll.

The match-shirt is a one of a kind. The Argentinian Football Association patches were sewn on and the sparkly numbers were ironed onto the back shortly before their match with England

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables, said the two goals 'balance each other brilliantly' and reveal two facets of Maradona's character.

The first 'was really cunning and did involve an element of luck,' he said. 'But then he scored a second goal, which was one of the most unbelievable - almost angelic - goals ever.'

Argentina won the match 2-1 and went on to win the World Cup. Maradona, considered by many to be the greatest player of all time, struggled with cocaine abuse and other excesses and died in November 2020 at age 60.

After the game Maradona swapped shirts with England midfielder Steve Hodge, who never sold it, until now. For the past 20 years, it has been on loan to England's National Football Museum in Manchester.

Argentina won the World Cup after beating West Germany in the final at the Azteca Stadium

Hodge previously revealed how he went about acquiring the shirt. He said: 'I was walking down the tunnel and Maradona was coming in the opposite direction. I just tugged my shirt and we swapped there and then.'

Hodge has now revealed why he is selling the iconic shirt. He said: 'I have been the proud owner of this item for over 35 years, since Diego and I swapped shirts in the tunnel after the famed match.

'It was an absolute privilege to have played against one of the greatest and most magnificent football players of all time.

'It has also been a pleasure to share it with the public over the last 20 years at the National Football Museum, where it has been on display.

'The Hand of God shirt has deep cultural meaning to the football world, the people of Argentina, and the people of England and I'm certain that the new owner will have immense pride in owning the world's most iconic football shirt.'

The shirt currently belongs to Steve Hodge (pictured on left during England's game against Spain in February 1987)

Not only is Maradona's shirt iconic for the history associated with it. It is also a one of a kind shirt as it was put together quickly before the game as the tops Argentina's team planned to wear were judged too heavy for the Mexico City heat.

The Argentinian Football Association patches were sewn on, and sparkly numbers, including Maradona's 10, were ironed onto the back shortly before the match.

Prices for sports memorabilia have soared in recent years. The shirt could beat a record for a piece of sportswear, held by a Babe Ruth New York Yankees jersey that sold for $5.64m (£4.31m) in 2019.

A buyer paid $8.8m (£6.73) for the manifesto that launched the modern Olympic movement, a record for a sports item.