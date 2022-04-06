ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tributes to ‘wonderful and vibrant’ solicitor, 67, who died in Harrogate house fire as police launch probe

By Emma James
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLJ1I_0f12jkkc00

TRIBUTES have been paid to a “wonderful” solicitor who was found dead after a mystery blaze engulfed her village home.

Lynda Greenwood, 67, died in the horror fire which has seen her home in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, completely gutted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4sCS_0f12jkkc00
Friends of the solicitor paid tribute tthe "wonferful" woman Credit: Facebook/lynda.greenwood1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265FaO_0f12jkkc00
Officers are investigating thte cause of the blaze in Harrogate Credit: Ben Lack

Neighbours raised the alarm on April 2 after spotting some and flames at the property in Brearton, but firefighters were unable to save the solicitor.

Lynda set up Greenwoods Solicitors, in Knaresborough, as a family run practice after having her daughter in 1991.

In a statement the company said: “We regret to inform you that our Partner, Lynda Greenwood, has sadly and suddenly passed away.

“We will continue providing you with legal advice and are able to deal with your legal matter as usual.

“Please be assured that the interests of our clients remain our utmost priority. Please bear with us during this very difficult time.”

A floral tribute outside the house read: "RIP sweet lady. You had a heart of gold, wicked sense of humour and beautiful inside and out.

"Miss you lots, love Richard, Lynn, Holly and Amber xxxx"

Friends of Lynda have paid tribute to her as a “strong” and “vibrant” lady who will be “much missed”.

One said: “It is so tragic. Lynda was a wonderful, vibrant lady. She will be much missed in Knaresborough. Sincere condolences to you all.”

Another added: “Shocking devastating news. A strong intelligent lady with a huge heart, tremendous sense of humour and thirst for life. Gone far too soon. She will be missed immensely.”

Other described her as having a “sparkling personality” and a “smile for everyone”, with her neighbour adding that she was “a truly incredible person”.

Fire crews from Knaresborough, Harrogate, Ripon and Boroughbridge fought the fire in Brearton.

The living room, hallway and front of the property were devastated by the blaze with the rest of the building suffering smoke damage.

'HUGE HEART'

It is currently unknown what the cause of the inferno was, and cops are appealing for anyone with information to come forwards.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “A joint North Yorkshire Fire and North Yorkshire Police investigation is underway following the tragic death of a woman in a house blaze in a village near Knaresborough.

“The incident occurred at Brearton and the emergency services were alerted by concerned neighbours at 10.09pm on Saturday.

“Despite the efforts of firefighters and paramedics to save her life, a woman aged in her late 60s sadly died at the scene. Her family are being supported by the police.

“Firefighters had to put the blaze out and ventilate the smoke-filled property. There were no other occupants, and no neighbouring properties were damaged.

“As part of the joint investigation to determine the cause of the fire, we are asking people to come forward with any information that could help the inquiry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B40Yp_0f12jkkc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1Yrf_0f12jkkc00

“If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

“Please quote reference number 12220056029 when providing details.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YDjr_0f12jkkc00
Lynda was pronounced dead at the scene Credit: Facebook

IN THIS ARTICLE
