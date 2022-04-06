ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

The four game-changing Netflix hacks no one knows – including HIDDEN menu

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mvyJx_0f12jjrt00

NETFLIX is filled with secret features that allow you to get even more out of your viewing experience.

The streaming giant has 222million subscribers worldwide and most of them are unaware of the extras hidden under the bonnet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QyAc_0f12jjrt00
Get more out of Netflix Credit: Getty

So why not try some of these hacks out to take your TV shows and movies to the next level.

Stop auto-play TV episodes

If you're partial to nodding off during a show, auto-play can make finding your spot a bit of a nightmare.

But there is a way you can kill the feature once and for all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SIUNP_0f12jjrt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MRdcE_0f12jjrt00

From a PC or web browser, go to the drop-down menu in the top right corner and select Account.

Choose your profile and click Playback settings.

Untick Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices, then Save.

Get the highest quality every time

Netflix's video quality is set to Auto by default and will adjust based on your connection.

It's also designed to prevent you from gobbling up all your data on a smartphone too.

If this isn't a concern for you and you want the absolute best quality every time, just go to settings menu, followed by Account.

Choose your profile and click Playback settings.

Tick High.

Find Netflix's secret menu

Netflix has a secret menu tucked away that most people are unaware of.

It's mainly meant for techy people but you can tweak buffering settings.

You can unlock it from a smart TV or console by firstly resetting your Netflix app.

Then, simply relaunch the app and using your controller or remote key in the following:

Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Up, Up, Up, Up.

Try new Netflix features first

Of course, Netflix is working on new features all the time.

If you want to be in the know and test them, you can with the Netflix Trial programme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B40Yp_0f12jjrt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1Yrf_0f12jjrt00

In the main settings menu, scroll to the bottom and you'll see Test participation.

Switch Include me in tests and previews On.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GrVx_0f12jjrt00
Netflix has 222million subscribers worldwide Credit: Getty
  • Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
  • Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
  • Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Netflix Announces Three New Mobile Games Including Its First FPS Experience

Continuing to expand on its video game offerings, Netflix has now revealed three more mobile games coming to both iOS and Android devices in the near future. Announced via a new blog post, mobile gamers will be able to enjoy both This Is A True Story and Shatter Remaster this month. The former is an educational RPG developed in collaboration with Charity:Water, a non-profit focused on providing clean drinking water to those in developing countries, and its stories are drawn from interviews with women in Sub-Saharan Africa., while the latter is a retro-inspired brick-breaking game based on 2009’s original Shatter on the PlayStation 3,
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Google Maps#Save
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
Creative Bloq

This Photoshop hack is an absolute must-know

Adobe Photoshop can be a little complicated sometimes, we know. But there are an infinite number of ways to help you learn the ropes, from online tutorials to one of our personal favourites, hacks. And where is the best place to find Photoshop hacks you ask? Well, apart from right here on Creative Bloq, TikTok.
SOFTWARE
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
The Kitchn

Netflix Is Teaming Up with Postmates to Bring the “Bad Vegan” Menu Back to NYC One More Time

Recently there’s been a lot of interest in true crime and scammer-tainment types of documentaries. From Inventing Anna to The Tinder Swindler, Netflix seems to have found a goldmine with these types of shows. And while each is extremely mind-boggling in its own right, perhaps the most shocking of late was Netflix’s Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives, which tells the shocking story of Sarma Melngailis. Melngailis founded one of the hottest vegan restaurants in New York City history, but then fell from fame as quickly as she rose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Steven Spielberg Praises Netflix's 'Squid Game," Says It "Changes the Math Entirely" for the Industry

Legendary director Steven Spielberg has praised Netflix‘s Korean drama Squid Game. In a recent interview with Deadline, Spielberg called the short series a game-changer, “A long time ago it was domestic stars that brought the audience into movies. Today, it’s interesting, unknown people can star entire miniseries, can be in movies.” His comments come after a discussion about the importance of movie stars in casting. He believes that the time for having stars in a film to lead to successful numbers has past and that the streaming world has opened up an entirely new formula that allows unknown actors to anchor series.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Will there be a series four of Hidden?

Are you a fan of Hidden? The popular Welsh drama series, originally released under the name Craith, is returning to BBC Four this weekend for its third series. The new episodes will see Sian Reese-Williams and Siôn Alun Davies reprise their roles as DCI Cadi John and DS Owen Vaughan respectively. But what does the future of the show look like? Here's what we know…
TV SERIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
381K+
Followers
17K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy