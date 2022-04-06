Mixtape: The Movie (Trailer)

Paramount+ was already an attractive option for streaming services thanks to its manageable subscription cost for the huge content pool, but top-tier originals like the Star Trek franchise and Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's expanding spinoff universe have really sent things over the top. Now, the long-awaited video game adaptation of Halo has finally premiered on the streamer, and while critics have varying opinions on the show, it’s drawing plenty of eager eyes all the same. So much so that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's historical western 1883 just had its prior record broken by the futuristic actioner Halo, which means there’s a new top show on Paramount+. At least for now.

