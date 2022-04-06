ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte tickets go back on sale as the capacity for this month's Wembley showdown is increased from 89,000 to 94,000... meaning it will surpass Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko as the new record attendance under the arch

By Oliver Salt For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Five thousand more seats have been made available for Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte's world heavyweight title showdown April 23, meaning it will now break Wembley's record attendance for a sporting fixture.

Fury is set to defend his WBC strap against Whyte at the national stadium later this month, with the challenger finally getting his crack at world honours after years of waiting.

The pair certainly do not see eye to eye, exchanging a host of insults over the years despite previously sharing the ring as sparring partners.

As a result, tickets for the all-British clash sold out in just 90 minutes last month with UK fight fans eager to witness it unfold first hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RH4we_0f12gDQS00
5,000 more seats have been made available for Tyson Fury's bout vs Dillian Whyte at Wembley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lr3qo_0f12gDQS00
Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Whyte on April 23

And after flogging an initial 89,000 tickets, promoter Frank Warren has revealed that the capacity for this month's bout has now been increased to 94,000.

Should the extra tickets sell out as expected, Fury vs Whyte will become Wembley's new record attendance for a sporting fixture, surpassing the 90,000 set by Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko back in 2017.

'I am delighted we are now able to provide four thousand extra tickets for fans to watch the biggest boxing event staged in this country,' Warren said.

'I know this in no way gets near to meeting the huge demand, but we were determined to have as many fans as possible attend Tyson Fury's big homecoming fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xdm4u_0f12gDQS00
The capacity for the all-British clash at Wembley has been increased from 89,000 to 94,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jA4r_0f12gDQS00
Fury vs Whyte will therefore surpass the record 90,000 attendance set by Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko back in 2017
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGHZh_0f12gDQS00
Fury is making the second defence of his WBC title against bitter rival Whyte this month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcEhJ_0f12gDQS00

'I would like to extend my thanks to Brent Council for making this possible, along with our event partners at Wembley Stadium, and on April 23 Wembley and the borough of Brent will be beamed across the world.'

The extra tickets went on sale via the Ticketmaster platform at midday on Wednesday.

News of the capacity increase came after the full undercard for this month's event was finally released on Tuesday.

Fury's younger brother Tommy will be in action before the main event, taking on Poland's Daniel Bocianski in his eighth professional contest over six rounds.

British super-featherweight champion Anthony Cacace will also face Colombian Jonathan Romero for the vacant WBO International title over 10 rounds, while Isaac Lowe is scheduled to meet unbeaten Liverpool native Nick Ball for the vacant WBC Silver featherweight title.

The three other contests on the undercard are David Adeleye vs Chris Healey, Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach and Royston Barney Smith vs Michael Walton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03MBad_0f12gDQS00
His younger brother Tommy is also scheduled to compete on the undercard at Wembley

Arsenal 'meets with Eden Hazard's agent over SHOCK summer transfer' as Mikel Arteta targets Chelsea legend on loan-to-buy deal, with the star continuing to be phased out at the Santiago Bernabeu despite injury and fitness struggles

Arsenal are closing on a stunning swoop for former Chelsea star Edin Hazard, according to reports. Hazard, 31, was one one of the most feared strikers in the Premier League during his time with the Blues. Signing for Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 for £89million, his career has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
'This cannot be an alibi for anybody': Ralf Rangnick says Man United's new manager search is no excuse for bad displays as they slumped to defeat at Everton in blow to their top four hopes

Ralf Rangnick has insisted the distraction of Manchester United's hunt for a new manager isn't an excuse for poor performances as they slumped to defeat at Everton. In another hefty blow to their chances of finishing in the top four and qualifying for next season's Champions League, United went down to Anthony Gordon's goal at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime.
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I'm not staying forever but I would stay forever': Pep Guardiola suggests he is willing to extend his stay at Manchester City ahead of his side's titanic Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday

Pep Guardiola has indicated that he is willing to extend his contract and continue his trophy-filled tenure at Manchester City. City face Liverpool on Sunday in a title showdown and can go four points clear with a victory, as Guardiola attempts to lift his fourth Premier League trophy since taking charge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
EXCLUSIVE: US tycoons circle for £350m Everton as Farhad Moshiri looks for outside investment to help stave off the club's financial woes... but forget about any sale should they go down

Everton are attracting interest from American buyers willing to pay £350million for the club despite their financial problems and battle to avoid relegation. Sportsmail has learned that three US-based bidders have contacted owner Farhad Moshiri seeking to open negotiations since Everton’s financial plight worsened when major backer Alisher Usmanov was sanctioned last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sean Dyche urges Burnley to 'deliver' again at relegation rivals Norwich after last-gasp win over Everton as they could be out of the relegation zone by the end of the weekend

Sean Dyche has stressed the importance of Burnley following up their dramatic victory over Everton by showing they can 'deliver' again at Norwich this weekend. Maxwel Cornet's 85th-minute goal completed a 3-2 come-from-behind win for the Clarets against relegation rivals Everton at Turf Moor on Wednesday. Ending a run of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
