What is the difference between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies?
COVID-19 and seasonal allergies share many symptoms, but there are some key differences between the two. For example, COVID-19 can cause a fever, which is not a common symptom of seasonal allergies.
The image below compares symptoms caused by allergies and COVID-19:
Because some of the symptoms of COVID-19 and seasonal allergies are similar, it may be difficult to tell the difference between them, and you may need to get a test to confirm your diagnosis, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
The list above is not a complete list of all possible symptoms of COVID-19 or seasonal allergies. Symptoms vary from person to person and range from mild to severe. You can have symptoms of both COVID-19 and seasonal allergies at the same time.
Get more information on COVID-19 symptoms here , or more information on seasonal allergy symptoms here .
