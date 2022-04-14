What is the difference between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies?

COVID-19 and seasonal allergies share many symptoms, but there are some key differences between the two. For example, COVID-19 can cause a fever, which is not a common symptom of seasonal allergies.

The image below compares symptoms caused by allergies and COVID-19:

Because some of the symptoms of COVID-19 and seasonal allergies are similar, it may be difficult to tell the difference between them, and you may need to get a test to confirm your diagnosis, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The list above is not a complete list of all possible symptoms of COVID-19 or seasonal allergies. Symptoms vary from person to person and range from mild to severe. You can have symptoms of both COVID-19 and seasonal allergies at the same time.

Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention