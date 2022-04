MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Start the Cycle kicked off their season in Marquette Thursday night. Inside the Marquette Armory, new and returning youth met for indoor practice. Start the Cycle helps at-risk youth get into the sport of mountain biking with the goal of competing in the annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic. The group meets Thursdays in the spring and summer for practice.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO