This morning, I stumbled upon a Facebook page that I could not stop scrolling through. After three posts, I had to hit the like button. The page called Historic Denver has a couple of hundred photos from Denver and Colorado's past that would fascinate anyone. Whether you have lived in Colorado for decades or recently moved to the Centennial State and are curious to see how far Colorado has come, you will certainly enjoy this page.

DENVER, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO