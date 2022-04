SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Video obtained by CBS13 from hours before the Sacramento mass shooting appears to show suspects Smiley Martin and his brother Dandrae Martin together with Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, who was one of the six people killed. The video was timestamped at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, approximately four hours and 15 minutes before the shooting happened. “Whoever you is (sic), you don’t know where we at, you ain’t safe,” Hoye-Lucchesi said on the video. Then, Smiley is seen saying “Stop playing [n-word].” Immediately after, Hoye is heard saying, “Die slow [n-word].” Family members of Hoye-Lucchesi confirmed the man in the video is him. In...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO