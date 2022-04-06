ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Time to smile: 2022 Gerber Baby photo contest now open

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
It’s time once again for Gerber to select its Chief Growing Officer and Spokesbaby for 2022.

The 2022 Gerber Photo Search opened Monday and is accepting submissions through April 14.

The winner will serve as the 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby and have an honorary role on Gerber’s Executive Team for up to one year.

Gerber said it is looking for children between 0 and 4 years of age, with a playful smile that can light up a room, an irresistible giggle and an undeniably lovable personality. Both photos and videos will be required for submissions this year, according to the official rules. No professional photography is allowed. TikTok and Instagram reels are acceptable for video submissions.

New this year is Gerber’s $25,000 donation to the March of Dimes. The amount matches the winner’s cash prize.

Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, turned 95 in 2021.

