A Popular 48-Mile Southern Maine Trail is Adding More Off-Road Trails

Road trips are a great opportunity to connect with your travel companion (besides listening to a killer playlist or gripping podcast series, it’s basically just tons of time for long convos), sitesee beautiful scenery and stop at some pretty cool places along the way. You’ve already done Route 66 and soaked in the coastal splendor of Highway 1, maybe even looped around the Road to Hana, but what about the Oregon Trail? Yes, the real-life route that more than 400,000 pioneers traveled from 1840 to 1880 and later inspired the classic computer game every ‘90s kid played. Following the 2,170-mile Pathway to the West that connects Independence, Missouri to Oregon City, Oregon, the Oregon Trail is one of the most interesting American road trips, full of history and fascinating pit stops, plus you can also spend the night in some great more modern destinations (because who doesn’t enjoy a little art, culture and cuisine between peeping preserved wagon ruts?)—and we’ve mapped it out. So all you have to do is fill your tank, buckle up and drive.

OREGON STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO