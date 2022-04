Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. A very cool bus stop in Portland has made it to the final four level for Best Bus Stops in America. The bus stop is on Congress Street in front of Mechanics Hall. The Portland Bus Stop is up against a bus stop in Juneau, Alaska, and if we win will go to the FINALS! Vote now for Portland to get us in the Finals. It's Bus Stop Madness! The contest is being put on by the folks at Streetblog.

4 DAYS AGO