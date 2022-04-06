ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeowner, 61, fears 'microwaves' from 5G mast erected outside his flat 'could cause brain damage' and claims it has knocked £10,000 off the value of his property

By Matt Powell For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A West Midlands homeowner claims £10,000 has been knocked off his property by a huge 5G mast that was erected outside.

Brian Swanson, 61, said he couldn't believe his eyes when he went to collect his post last month and saw a 'huge grey' mast across the road from his flat in Fordhouses, Wolverhampton.

Now he is concerned he might get 'brain damage from the waves', but said he is not sure how to complain to about it.

He said: 'Nobody knows the long-term effects of living so close to a mast.

'You could get brain damage from the waves - microwaves or whatever they are - I mean I'm not a scientist but there could be health issues because of them.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12VYqa_0f12FDWx00
Homeowner Brian Swanson is livid after he claims a 5G mast was erected outside his flat with 'no prior warning' and has knocked £10,000 off the value of the property
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPje6_0f12FDWx00
City of Wolverhampton Council say they placed site notices at the location but received no comments or objections
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFdZr_0f12FDWx00

Mr Swanson had been renting out the property until now and was hoping to move into it as a retirement home.

He has owned the flat for 15 years and claims it would now go for '£10,000 less' than what it was worth previously if he decided to sell.

Mr Swanson said: 'I was livid to tell you the truth. I haven't got a clue where to complain to but will do as soon as I find out.

'I wanted to move there as a retirement home for myself, as it had lovely views of the park.

'When I went over earlier this month I looked out of the window and thought: "What the hell is that?"

'There was just a great big grey mast right outside of the window.'

Mr Swanson's partner was due to move in with him but they had a 'falling out' prior to the mast being erected.

Mr Swanson said. 'My partner was going to move into the flat with me but there's no way she'd live near a mast.

'She won't even use a mobile phone she's that paranoid. We've fallen out now but if we hadn't then there's no way she would have come here.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZPong_0f12FDWx00
Mr Swanson says he is 'not a scientist' but is concerned about what the long-term effects of living so close to a mast may be

When asked if he thought the mast would impact the value of his property, Mr Swanson said: 'Absolutely. Nobody wants to see a great big mast with a box at the side.

'There are plenty of parklands there where it could have been hidden. But I've had no notification of it beforehand.

'It has definitely reduced the value. I know that I wouldn't buy a home with a huge mast straight in front of the window. I want to get a valuation but I would say it's knocked off about £10,000.'

Brian claims that he did not receive a letter pre-warning him of the mast going up, but City of Wolverhampton Council said the proper planning procedure was followed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q4aJt_0f12FDWx00
A Three spokesperson said their 5G rollout 'is vital for residents and businesses' and that planning permission was granted in September 2021

He said: 'Someone said that a notice was put up on a lamppost but that's no good. I'd see that from the window and think it was a poster for a lost cat or something.

'Unless you walk past there then you wouldn't see it. I feel like they've just chucked it up. They know that everyone would have complained about it.'

A City of Wolverhampton Council spokesperson said network Three (3) are responsible for the Patshull Avenue mast.

They said: 'The council has limited control over the installation of telecommunications masts and can only comment on some aspects of the proposed siting and appearance of the masts.

'We placed site notices at the location on 3 August 2021 inviting comments about the planned mast and also included the proposal on our website.

'No objections or comments were received in this case.'

A Three spokesperson said: '5G rollout is vital for residents and businesses of Wolverhampton.

'We want to offer the community a reliable network experience and this site is critical to making that happen.

'Masts need to be situated where people will be using the service and, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage.

'We carried out extensive searches and surveys to evaluate siting options before applying for planning permission on Patshull Avenue.

'Wolverhampton City Council granted planning permission in September 2021.'

