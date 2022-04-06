ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle and Liverpool transfer boost as £25m-rated Ismaila Sarr told he can QUIT Watford, reveals player's agent

By Steve Goodman
 3 days ago

ISMAILA SARR has received the all-clear to join Liverpool or Newcastle this summer.

The £25million-rated Watford winger is a longtime target for Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aoiCa_0f12FBlV00
Ismaila Sarr moved to Watford from Rennes for £30m in 2019 Credit: AP

Toon chief Eddie Howe is also keen on the Senegal international.

Sarr has scored five goals in 17 games this season and has two years left on his Vicarage Road contract.

But his advisor Thierno Seydi revealed that Hornets officials have told Sarr he can leave in June.

Seydi told Senegal outlet APS: "We have the green light for Ismaila to leave Watford.

"In their strategy, nothing will stop him from leaving if they receive an interesting offer for him.

"But only the future will tell where he will end up - at the moment there are rumours and interests in him, but nothing concrete.

"He has become a major player, both in the Premier League and for his national team.

"He got injured last November, but he's getting back to his best.

"It's now down to us to listen to all the good offers that come in for him. That is the rule of the game."

Watford paid Rennes a club record £30m for Sarr in 2019 and he scored twice in a shock 3-0 win over Liverpool two years ago.

The 45-cap international helped Senegal win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and reach this year's World Cup finals in Qatar.

