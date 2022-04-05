Carrigan Cafe artist for April

Don’t be put off by the fact that The Regency is London’s most famous, best looking, and most photographed cafe. It’s also - alongside E. Pellicci - its best. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner here (if you like to dine before 7.30), but it’s really the breakfast you want. Portions are generous without being too much, which is why you should get your plate loaded up with as much as you can afford. The fact that your order will be yelled to the room when it’s ready shouldn’t deter you from being a glutton. There’s no shame here. And hearing Claudia holler ‘full English, beans, all the extras, twice’ is the reason you came.

