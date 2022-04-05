ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Carrigan Cafe artist for April

By Sara Swanson Neighbor
thesuntimesnews.com
 4 days ago

This post expresses the views...

thesuntimesnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Elvis tribute artist to headline fundraiser April 2 in Georgetown

Bob Lougheed and the Memphis Mafia will perform a show titled “Don’t Be Lonesome Tonight” at 6 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at the CHEER Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown. Guests can listen and dance to the countless hits of Elvis Presley and many more. A six-time award-winning Elvis tribute artist with performances both nationally and internationally, Bob Lougheed has the moves, the sounds and the style of the King himself.
GEORGETOWN, DE
thedailytexan.com

New beginning for historic Cactus Cafe

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the March 8, 2022 flipbook. Lights dim as the crowd’s murmurs subside into anticipatory silence. The first act of the night makes their way on the stage with haste at the historic Cactus Cafe. Long-time institution for student and local musicians in the Austin area, the Cactus Cafe offers aspiring artists the opportunity to showcase their original music — an open invitation for all at any stage in their musical journey.
AUSTIN, TX
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Carrigan Cafe#The Sun Times News
Community Impact Phoenix

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill to open April 8 in Chandler

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill has scheduled its grand opening as a two-day event on April 8-9. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, grand opening visitors can stop by the burrito prize tent to play games, and up to 100 people can win a free meal. 1010 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. 602-661-8390. www.caferio.com.
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Regency Cafe

Don’t be put off by the fact that The Regency is London’s most famous, best looking, and most photographed cafe. It’s also - alongside E. Pellicci - its best. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner here (if you like to dine before 7.30), but it’s really the breakfast you want. Portions are generous without being too much, which is why you should get your plate loaded up with as much as you can afford. The fact that your order will be yelled to the room when it’s ready shouldn’t deter you from being a glutton. There’s no shame here. And hearing Claudia holler ‘full English, beans, all the extras, twice’ is the reason you came.
RESTAURANTS
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Okaeri Cafe now open in Richardson

Okaeri Cafe opened Feb. 22 in Richardson at 312 N. Greenville Ave., Ste. 100. The Richardson restaurant is the first brick-and-mortar location for Okaeri Cafe, which has previously operated as a ghost kitchen and pop-up eatery. The cafe offers imported teas from Japan, including matcha, as well as a diverse coffee menu. 972-685-4442. www.instagram.com/okaeri_cafe.
RICHARDSON, TX
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Open Door Cafe

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - They aren’t talking peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, more like gut-busting, to-go box-needing, fresh homemade portions at the Open Door Café in Wytheville, VA. “The mission is very simple. We are a donate-what-you-can café and that simply means that everybody eats free,” says director...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
SPORTbible

Fans Shocked After Discovering Stadium Selling Burger For $25,000

Sports fans were left feeling understandably perplexed after discovering a baseball stadium selling a burger for a whopping $25,000 (£19,200). And you thought Salt Bae's £100 'golden burger' was dear!. The expensive dish comes courtesy of baseball team Atlanta Braves, who announced they'll be selling the bonkers burger...
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy