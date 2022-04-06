ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber will soon let UK users book train, coach and PLANE tickets through the app – as part of its ambition to become a 'one-stop shop' for transport

By Shivali Best For Mailonline
 3 days ago

It's best known for its taxi booking service, but Uber has announced that users will soon be able to book a range of forms of transport through its app.

From this summer, users will be able to book intercity rail and coach tickets, while flight and cross-channel tickets will be available later this year.

The move is part of Uber's ambition to become a 'one-stop shop' for transport.

Jamie Heywood, Regional General Manager, UK, Northern & Eastern Europe, Uber, said: 'Everyone values the freedom to make travel arrangements in a simple and convenient way, which is why we're excited to become a one-stop shop for all your travel needs.'

Uber's fully electric option expands to all of London

Uber announced yesterday that passengers can now request an electric-vehicle (EV) from anywhere in Greater London as Uber Green expands from Zone 1 to the whole of the capital.

Uber Green allows riders to request an EV for the same price as an UberX, with drivers receiving 15 per cent more per trip.

The service is now available to all 3.5 million riders taking trips in Greater London.

Later this summer, rail and coach tickets, as well as car rental services will be available through several partners that will be fully integrated into the Uber app.

While Uber will not be providing these services itself, it hopes the offering will create a 'seamless experience' for booking a wide range of travel options.

For example, when booking a weekend break, users will be able to purchase a train or coach ticket through the Uber app and ensure an Uber car is there waiting for them when they arrive.

Flight and cross-channel train tickets will then be added into the Uber app 'later this year', although a precise timeline remains unclear.

'You have been able to book rides, bikes, boat services and scooters on the Uber app for a number of years, so adding trains and coaches is a natural progression,' Mr Heywood added.

'Later this year we plan to incorporate flights, and in the future hotels, by integrating leading partners into the Uber app to create a seamless door-to-door travel experience.'

Uber is yet to reveal the rail, coach, car rental and flight service partners, but says it will confirm the list 'in the coming months.'

While Uber's taxi service, UberX, is currently the most popular option on the app, it already offers a range of other services. Depending on their location, users can choose to book bikes, scooters, rickshaws, motorbikes, boats and even helicopters through the app

While Uber's taxi service, UberX, is currently the most popular option on the app, it already offers a range of other services.

Depending on their location, users can choose to book bikes, scooters, rickshaws, motorbikes, boats and even helicopters through the app.

