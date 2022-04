Up to 15,000 people could get a look at Giga Texas when a grand opening party featuring interactive tours and live entertainment takes place in a couple of weeks. The event, which Tesla representatives noted will be invite-only, is slated to have food and alcohol at the company headquarters in southeast Travis County planned for 4-11:30 p.m. on April 7 with performances to be determined. A permit for the event was unanimously approved by the Travis County Commissioners Court on Tuesday after public comments that showed not everyone in the community is thrilled about the celebratory event.Paul DiFiore with East...

