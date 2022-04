A documentary film made by a native of Bad Axe about his hometown earned a special jury prize this week at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas. "Bad Axe," directed by David Siev, is described in promotional materials as "a real-time portrait" of 2020 unfolding "as an Asian-American family in Trump's rural America fights to keep their restaurant and American dream alive in the face of a pandemic, Neo-Nazis and generational scars from the Cambodian Killing Fields."

