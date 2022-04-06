ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California’s gun restrictions are a failure

elkgrovelagunanews.com
 2 days ago

Inevitably, last weekend’s horrendous fusillade of bullets on a downtown Sacramento street that left six people dead and at least a dozen wounded generated demands for new gun controls in state that already has the nation’s most restrictive firearms laws. However, if anything, what happened just two...

elkgrovelagunanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
CNET

Marijuana Legalization: Which States Is Weed Legal In?

Though marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in 37 states -- and recreationally in 18 -- the use, possession or sale of cannabis is still prohibited by federal statute. That's created a significant disconnect that an increasing number of lawmakers are eager to reconcile: In a letter last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate finance committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Cory Booker invited their colleagues to help draft legislation that would end the federal ban and lift state-sanctioned dispensaries out of legal limbo.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
Reason.com

Do Studies Show Gun Control Works? No.

After reaching historic lows in the mid-2010s, gun violence rates in America have gone up in recent years, and they remain higher than in some other parts of the developed world. There are hundreds of laws and regulations at the federal and state level that restrict Americans' access to guns, yet according to some advocates, social science research shows that a few more "simple, commonsense" laws could significantly reduce the number of injuries and deaths attributed to firearms.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Gun Laws#Lawsuits#Gun Violence#Capitol#Californians
FloridaDaily

Florida Joins Alabama, Georgia AGs in Suing Biden Administration for Not Enforcing Immigration Law

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced this week she is bringing a multi-state action against President Joe Biden for failing to enforce federal immigration law. The attorneys general of Alabama and Georgia joined Moody in a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief, arguing that the president is failing to perform the duties required by Congress by continuing to operate under unlawful immigration enforcement priorities. Under these priorities, the Biden administration is refusing to detain and deport criminals in the country illegally—directly contrary to federal law, the attorneys general insisted.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
CBS San Francisco

5 Arrested For Illegally Trafficking Black Market Guns Into Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A federal grand jury indicted five individuals including a 39-year-old Union City man Thursday, charging them with a conspiracy to bring firearms from Georgia to California in order to sell them on the black market. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said the charges had been handed down for 39-year-old Terrence Phillips of Union City; 31-year-old Jerrell Lawson of Sacramento; 29-year-old Aisha Hoggatt of Sacramento; 28-year-old Malek Williams of Atlanta; and 32-year-old James Gordley of Modesto. All five defendants — who were arrested on March 11 — have been charged with conspiracy to unlawfully deal in firearms and unlawful...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Voice

Gun permit ban signed

Many news items create overlapping thoughts and at the same time stimulate connected thinking. The U.S. Second Amendment in the Bill of Rights on the citizens’ rights to bear arms is a prime example. Political implications continually are connected to assertion of the Second Amendment. One question asked Tuesday...
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Ohio's Republican Governor Just Made It Even Easier to Carry a Concealed Gun

Ohio's Mike DeWine became the latest GOP governor to dramatically roll back his state’s gun laws Monday when he signed a bill allowing all Ohioans 21 and older, who can legally purchase a gun, to carry a concealed firearm without a permit, training or background check. It was a gift to pro-gun groups, and may help shore up his support on the right with only weeks to go until he faces a gubernatorial primary challenge from a pair of Republican challengers who have aligned themselves with Donald Trump. It also underscores the emptiness of the right's “law and order” rhetoric — and just how far Republican-led states are from accepting any gun control measures.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy