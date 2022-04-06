ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIn this episode Ranger Julie Aeilts shares why Cowles Mountain is a healthy highpoint of San Diego, comedian...

KPBS

NATURE: Hippo King

Premieres Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, April 10 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. From Zambia’s Luangwa Valley, an old, battle-scarred hippo bull has an incredible story to tell. Previously hippos were almost always misunderstood because their secret life happens beneath the water and under the cover of darkness. This tale imagines a story of 35 years from when the hippo was a vulnerable orphan to the ultimate battle that crowns him king decades later. From birth to exile to redemption, follow the life of the “Hippo King” and discover the true character of one of Earth’s largest land mammals.
ANIMALS
KPBS

North County theater company stages first production after pandemic pause

An opening night two years in the making. A nonprofit theater company is staging its first production since the pandemic. KPBS North County reporter Tania Thorne gives us a sneak peek. It's a performance two years in the making. Luminary Arts theater company is now staging "13: The Musical" at...
VISTA, CA
KPBS

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: La Cocina De Puerto Vallarta

Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On Demand. On this episode, Christopher Kimball visits Paola Briseño González and Javier Cabral to learn about the flavors of Jalisco, Mexico. Back in the kitchen, we make Colima-Style Shredded Braised Pork accentuated by smooth and subtly sweet coconut vinegar.
TV & VIDEOS
KPBS

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla reopens to the public

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (MCASD) is branding the newly renovated campus in La Jolla as "art with a view." Designed by architect Annabelle Selldorf and the New York-based firm Selldorf Architects, it's a space worthy of both the view and the art that now hangs on its seemingly endless walls.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Teens use podcasts to innovate solutions during spring break

Some local teenagers spent their spring break, this week, developing solutions to some of San Diego’s biggest problems. Their hard work is now available most places you download your favorite podcasts. The students from Kearny High School and Montgomery Middle School worked in teams to identify a local problem,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Artist Niki de Saint Phalle's radical decade

The first special exhibition in the newly renovated Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (MCASD) in La Jolla is a comprehensive look at a single decade in Niki de Saint Phalle's career. Saint Phalle lived in San Diego for approximately a decade — from 1992 until her death in 2002....
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

CROSSING SOUTH: Beekeepers & Burgers

Premieres Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 9 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, April 11 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. This season Jorge is back to exploring the amazing sights south of the border and showcasing local philanthropy. Today...
SAN DIEGO, CA

