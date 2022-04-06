ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Jill Welborn Harmon

By obitsamericanpress
Lake Charles American Press
 1 day ago

Jill Welborn Harmon was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend. She left this world on April 3, 2022, to run into the arms of Jesus. Her battle with serious medical issues most of her life showed her fortitude as she remained joyful during all the...

Lake Charles American Press

Bonnie Honeycutt Smith

Bonnie Honeycutt Smith, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, with her son and daughter at her bedside. Mrs. Smith was born on Oct. 28, 1931, in Choudrant, La., and lived in Westlake, La., for more than 60 years. She was a graduate of LaGrange High School in Lake Charles, La.
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Mary Eldean (Vidrine) Verrette

Mary Eldean (Vidrine) Verrette, 84, of Westlake, La., passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Stonebridge Place in Sulphur, La. She was born to her late parents, Onezime and EnaBell Vidrine on Oct. 18, 1937 in Mamou, La. She was the Bazaar “Festival” Chair Woman for 40 plus years, and was a parishioner at St. John Bosco Catholic Church; member of the KC Ladies Auxiliary, Ladies Altar Society, and Rosary Group. Mary worked for Caraway’s pharmacy for many years as a clerk and greeter. She enjoyed running the roads and loved to shop. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Addie Mae Moleski

Addie Mae Snell Moleski, 96 (Known as MeeMaw), passed on April 2, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Deacon Melvin Payne. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will...
ORANGE, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Delron Gordon

Funeral service for Delron Jerome Gordon, 52, of Westlake, La., will be Friday, April 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., the viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Viewing and funeral will be at the House of Prayer Church, 920 Harrison Street, Westlake, La. Delron “Dee/Big Dee” Gordon was born Nov. 11,...
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Obituaries
Lake Charles American Press

Dustin Mallory Redeaux

Dustin Mallory Redeaux, 40, was born Jan. 15, 1982, in Lake Charles, La., to the late Ralph Redeaux Jr., and Edna Kennedy Redeaux in Lake Charles, La. He loved his children and enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Dustin departed this life on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. He was preceded...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Allimay Corbello

Allimay Barnett Corbello, 104, of Kemah, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, in a League City, Texas, care facility. Mrs. Corbello was born Oct. 7, 1917, in Lake Charles, La. She lived most of her life in the Lake Charles / Moss Bluff areas, until recently moving to Texas to be closer to family. She was a past member of St. Theodore Catholic Church and the Optimist Club with her husband. Mrs. Corbello enjoyed bowling and was a member of a bowling league for a number of years. She also was an avid reader, enjoyed playing Bingo, and loved to garden and tend to her plants. She was a big sports fan and loved the Houston Astro’s and New Orleans Saints. She will not only be remembered for as a loving wife, mother and grandmother, but left a legacy with her six generations of family.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Eugene Saul Ledger

Eugene Saul Ledger, 77, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Eugene was born on Jan. 20, 1945, at sunset to parents Saul Joseph and Mary Doris Ledger in Sulphur, La. He lived his whole life in Sulphur, La. Eugene was in the army and served during...
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Hugo Alfred Touchy

Hugo Alfred Touchy, 96, was born Sept. 24, in the year of Our Lord 1925, in Lake Charles, La., to Henri Hugo Touchy and wife Nellie Louise Touchy. His paternal grandparents were Victor Armant Touchy (ne DeLaTouche) and Dorise Pithon Touchy. His maternal grandparents were Charles Stewart and Julia O’Sullivan Stewart. Judge Touchy’s wife, Ollie Faye Touchy, preceded him in death. Surviving Judge Touchy are his children, Patricia E. Cook, Cynthia T. Leatherwood, Stephen H. Touchy, and Hugh P. Touchy; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
