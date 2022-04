HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is holding an open house Wednesday that will be open to anyone interested in joining the force. The open house will be held between 5-7 p.m. at the new Public Safety Training Complex at 5365 Triana Blvd. Those who attend will be able to see how the HPD operates and talk with officers about the job.

