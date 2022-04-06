ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

‘Trey, we will now carry the flame’: Henrico police officer laid to rest one week after multi-vehicle crash

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC 29 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A final salute for fallen Henrico Police Officer Trey Sutton. Community members and loved ones gathered to pay their last respects in a memorial service one week after Sutton’s death. Officer Sutton was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 301 at the...

www.nbc29.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police motorcycle officer hospitalized after crash with vehicle

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson Police Department motorcycle officer was hospitalized following a crash with a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, police said. About 1:41 p.m., Henderson police and fire units were called to the intersection of West Warm Springs Road and Marks Street to an injury crash involving a truck and police motorcycle.
HENDERSON, NV
NJ.com

1 dead, 2 hurt after multi-vehicle crash in N.J., authorities say

A driver was killed and two other people were hurt in a crash Monday afternoon in Passaic County, authorities said. The wreck, which happened shortly before 1 p.m., involved a Ford Escape SUV and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Germantown Road in West Milford, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and township Police Chief James DeVore.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, VA
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Henrico, VA
WTOP

Back on the air, NBC4’s Leon Harris apologizes after DUI incident

NBC Washington anchor Leon Harris said Friday he was deeply regretful and apologetic for a January crash in which he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Harris reappeared Friday afternoon after a month off to reflect on his Jan. 29 arrest over a crash in Montgomery County. Speaking directly to viewers, Harris called his decision to drive after drinking “the stupidest decision I could possibly have made,” thanking the network and its audience for their support.
WASHINGTON, DC
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Academy#Flame#Patriots#Boston Red Sox#Wwbt
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
Daily Mail

Virginia newspaper editor discovered his breaking news reporter had been killed in shooting after repeatedly trying to contact her because he wanted her to cover the crime

An editor for a Virginia newspaper found out his reporter was shot dead outside a bar when he tried to contact her to cover the shooting. Sierra Jenkins, 25, who worked as a breaking news reporter for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting outside Chicho's Pizza Backstage at around 1:55 am in the 300 block of Granby Street.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox40jackson.com

Yazoo City Police: vehicle crashes into home after shooting

YAZOO, Miss. (WLBT) – Yazoo City Police Department is investigating an incident where a vehicle crashed into the living room of a home on March 13. Captain Richard Brooks with YCPD says officers were dispatched to Prentiss Avenue around 11:40 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Investigators determined that a 1997 Buick Park Avenue was fired upon, which caused the driver to lose control.
YAZOO CITY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
actionnews5.com

Three in critical after multi-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Elvis Presley boulevard and East Raines Road Thursday afternoon. Officers say three adults were taken to the hospital in critical condition. No other injuries have been reported at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Boston

‘It’s Shocking,’ Father Accused Of Stabbing 13-Year-Old Daughter And Wife At Middleton Home

MIDDLETON (CBS) – A father identified as Paul Salvaggio is accused of stabbing his daughter and wife at a home in Middleton early Friday morning, critically wounding the 13-year-old girl. Police Chief Bill Sampson said they received a 911 call from his wife at the house on Stanley Road just after 6 a.m. for an “ongoing stabbing in progress.” Officers took the 54-year-old into custody and two people were rushed to Beverly hospital with stab wounds, a 54-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl. Police said they saw Salvaggio holding a large kitchen knife and he “had blood all over his hands and...
MIDDLETON, MA
WAFF

Vehicle flips following multi-state police chase

LINCOLN CO., TN (WAFF) - Officers with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle that was occupied by two individuals with active warrants on Tuesday. During the attempt to stop the vehicle, the subjects did not yield and led officers into Lincoln County, Tennessee, on a chase. Once the subjects crossed into Lincoln County, officers with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department took over.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy