Boil Water Notice

>Boil Water Advisory in Effect for Lancaster, Chester Counties. (Lancaster, PA) -- Officials with Pennsylvania American utility company says people in Chester and Lancaster Counties should still boil their water. The recommendation to 14-thousand 500 customers comes after the company's Rock Run Water Treatment Plant near Coatesville experienced a lower-than-normal chlorine change at the water plant over the weekend. A spokeswoman for the company says they hope to lift boil water advisory sometime Monday if tests are favorable.
