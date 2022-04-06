ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Boil Water Notice

longviewtexas.gov
 3 days ago

Due to a significant water line break causing reduced...

www.longviewtexas.gov

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Public Utilities issues boil water advisory

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Public Utilities issued a boil water advisory for parts of Brunswick County. The water consumers of Brunswick County Public Utilities located southwest of Shallotte, between Shallotte and South Carolina, are experiencing periods of low water pressure and outages. Water customers of the...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WEAR

Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued for portion of Perdido Key Drive

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. -- A Precautionary Boil Water Notice is issued for a portion of Perdido Key Drive. It was put in place by the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority for this area:. 13584 Perdido Key Dr., north to Gongora Drive. This notice is being issued after the replacement of a...
POLITICS
WJBF

Boil water advisory for certain Gloverville residents in effect

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A boil water advisory is in effect for certain Valley Public Service Authority Water System customers. If you live on Turnbull Street and Hickory Street in the Gloverville area, the water service has been interrupted to perform unforeseen system repairs. Once water service is restored, customers who experienced an interruption […]
GLOVERVILLE, SC
Newswatch 16

Water boil advisory for Pine Grove

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Residents of one Schuylkill County community are asked to boil their water before using it after a leak was discovered in a water line. According to borough officials, a large water leak was found in the ravine area of Pine Grove. Repairs are underway but...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
KTVZ News Channel 21

Warm Springs water flowing again after treatment plant repairs; boil-water notice in place

Repairs to fire-damaged equipment at the Warm Springs Water Treatment Plant were completed on Tuesday, allowing water to again flow to reservation residents, though a precautionary boil-water notice will now be in place into next week, officials said. The post Warm Springs water flowing again after treatment plant repairs; boil-water notice in place appeared first on KTVZ.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
WKTV

Boil water advisory for parts of New Hartford

New Hartford, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Water Authority crews worked to repair a water main break on Deerpath Drive in the Town of New Hartford Wednesday evening. The Authority says when water service is restored, a Boil Water Advisory is issued for the following areas of New Hartford:. Deerpath...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
iheart.com

Boil Water Advisory in Effect for Lancaster, Chester Counties

>Boil Water Advisory in Effect for Lancaster, Chester Counties. (Lancaster, PA) -- Officials with Pennsylvania American utility company says people in Chester and Lancaster Counties should still boil their water. The recommendation to 14-thousand 500 customers comes after the company's Rock Run Water Treatment Plant near Coatesville experienced a lower-than-normal chlorine change at the water plant over the weekend. A spokeswoman for the company says they hope to lift boil water advisory sometime Monday if tests are favorable.
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Local News

Boil water advisory lifted for Coatesville area residents

COATESVILLE — Pennsylvania American Water announced that at 8:30 a.m. the mandatory boil water advisory for customers in its Coatesville water system had been lifted. Customers were notified on March 12, 2022 that the Rock Run Water Treatment Plant experienced lower-than-normal chlorine residuals in the plant. As a result, a boil water advisory was issued for customers in the affected area. PAW is pleased to report that the issue has been resolved.
COATESVILLE, PA
KATC News

Parts of Lake Charles to lose water on Thursday; boil order to follow

On Thursday, March 17, 2022, a temporary disruption of water service is planned for several streets in the area of the West Prien Lake Road widening project. The shut off is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and will last approximately eight (8) hours. The shut off is necessary to allow contractors to complete a water line relocation and the necessary tie-ins.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
