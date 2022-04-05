Netflix Has a New Most-Watched TV Show In a Single Week

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Good Girls, The Last Kingdom, and Pieces of Her. Today's a big, bittersweet day for Good Girls. The crime dramedy is the No. 1 show on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Shows list for Wednesday, March 16, which is a notable achievement. Unfortunately, it comes months after the show was canceled by its network, NBC, and a move to Netflix for a fifth season didn't happen. Sometimes a show being popular on Netflix isn't enough to keep it going when the business side can't make the numbers work. No. 2 on the list is the last season of The Last Kingdom, an end that was planned for. No. 3 is Toni Collette's thriller series Pieces of Her, followed by grifter limited series Inventing Anna (if you want to watch more shows like Inventing Anna, we have that list). Life After Death with Tyler Henry, a reality series about a famous medium, rounds out the top 5.

TV SERIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO