Chieftains Boys Tennis Team Competes Against Milton Union

SANGER — Dakota Howard was 3-for-5, drove in a run and scored twice as Van Alstyne rallied for a 9-6 victory in nine innings against Sanger in District 9-4A play. Riley Dancer tripled, drove in two and earned the win in relief, Luke Juarez singled, walked three times, drove in two and scored twice, Blake Skipworth was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI and Weston Johnson singled and drove in two for Van Alstyne (12-5, 2-4),...

SANGER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO