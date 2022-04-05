ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Is Blind’s Shayne Jansen Addresses Rumors Of Drug Use While On The Show

By Kay
Reality Tea
 2 days ago
Shayne Jansen has taken a lot of heat since he appeared on Netflix’s hit, Love Is Blind . The season two cast member seemingly got caught in a love triangle between Shaina Hurley and Natalie Lee . Ultimately, he proposed to Natalie. And despite some drama when Shaina confessed she still had feelings for him , Shayne and Natalie seemed to move ahead without issue. The two genuinely seemed to get along and I thought for sure they would make it to the altar.

Alas, they did not, thanks to a blow out fight the night before. Natalie said “I don’t” and Shayne seemed crushed. But one thing that has dogged Shayne isn’t his breakup with Natalie. It’s the fan speculation that he was using drugs while on the show. As reported but Us Weekly , Shayne recently appeared on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files , to clear things up.

Shayne vehemently denied the drug claims and explained what was really going on. He started, “Have I [done drugs]? Yes. On the show, I did not. I have experience with a few of them. Nothing that’s been injected into my body. I think we’ve all had our times in our lives where we’ve done things.”

He asserted that the only “drug” he used on the show was caffeine. Shayne noted that he brought five shots of espresso with him to the taping of the podcast. Fans accused him of “odd” behavior, which he revealed is due to ADHD. Shayne divulged, “Obviously, it’s not a secret anymore, but I have severe severe ADHD, and you’re sitting in this tiny little room for, like, 3 hours.”

When it came to the episodes in the pods, he added, “It’s a very uncomfortable situation, you don’t get used to it. People thought I was doing cocaine. I’m mic’ed up the whole time. Everyone would have heard me do it. It’s wild to think that I was carrying cocaine on me and I was just snorting lines and I was doing all this kind of stuff in the bathroom when I’m mic’ed up. They can literally hear you whispering.”

As for where he stands with Natalie , the two stayed amicable for awhile and even tried to rekindle their relationship. But Shayne revealed to Nick that they are “officially” done. He confessed, “It’s over. This is the first time I can confidently say that. If you asked me that a week ago, even, I wouldn’t be able to answer that question for you.”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT SHAYNE’S COMMENTS? WAS HE FAIRLY PORTRAYED ON THE SHOW? DID YOU THINK THAT HE WOULD WORK THINGS OUT WITH NATALIE?

