Wellness Wednesday: Don’t Let Excuses Stop You From Weight Loss

We all look at bodybuilding videos from time to time and start imagining ourselves looking like those Herculean individuals with awe-inspiring muscles which make people stop in their tracks. But far from getting an amazing physique, quite the opposite happens to most of us. Because if you watch bench-press videos at 7 pm and dive into a bag of chips and bhujia at 11 pm, a pot belly is what you are going to end up with.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 15 DAYS AGO