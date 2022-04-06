ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

Wellness Wednesday: Don’t Let Excuses Stop You From Weight Loss

By Emily Mashak
Power 102.9 NoCo
Power 102.9 NoCo
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At Townsquare Media, we believe wellness is important for our community to thrive. Every Wednesday, we'll feature a wellness leader in our community....

power1029noco.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

4 healthy snacks you should try for weight loss and fitness

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. We all look at bodybuilding videos from time to time and start imagining ourselves looking like those Herculean individuals with awe-inspiring muscles which make people stop in their tracks. But far from getting an amazing physique, quite the opposite happens to most of us. Because if you watch bench-press videos at 7 pm and dive into a bag of chips and bhujia at 11 pm, a pot belly is what you are going to end up with.
WEIGHT LOSS
WebMD

Tips to Help You Maintain Weight Loss

You’ve reached your goal weight for a healthier heart and overall well-being. Now what? At times, it can seem as if it was easier to shed the pounds than to keep them off. These steps can help you set yourself up for weight loss success. Establish a routine. Weight...
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Weight loss doesn't help pregnancy chances, study finds

Women who are obese and struggling to become pregnant are often advised to lose weight, but a new study finds no fertility benefits from weight loss. A randomized study of 379 women with obesity and unexplained infertility found that intensive lifestyle changes that shed pounds led to no better chances of pregnancy and healthy births than simply increasing physical activity without weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Break a Weight Loss Plateau? 22 Tips

Almost everyone faces the dreaded weight loss plateau in their fitness journey. You are giving 100%, but the scale is not budging, and you may start to wonder what you’re doing wrong. Hitting a weight loss plateau can be frustrating, but you can break through it with these 22 tips.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windsor, CO
Windsor, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy