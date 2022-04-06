The Life-Saving Joy of Music Therapy Caught on Camera

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.

