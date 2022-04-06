ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Cortado continues Recuro investment

By Journal Record Staff
Journal Record
 2 days ago

DALLAS – Dallas-based Recuro Health has announced the closing of convertible note financing led by ARCH Venture Partners and Cortado Ventures. According to a release, Oklahoma City-based Cortado invests in tech companies that offer innovative solutions in the energy, logistics, health care, aerospace, and “future...

journalrecord.com

