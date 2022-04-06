Cortado continues Recuro investment

Equispheres has been recognized as the winner of Startups of the Year for Ottawa. As with most tech startups, it's been a long journey of R&D, engineering, and market validation, but the company has finally reached large-scale commercial production. Evan Butler-Jones, VP Product & Strategy, says additive manufacturing (3D printing), like most emerging technologies, generally isn't well understood. "For many people, it's somewhere between gimmick and magic." The reality is additive manufacturing is a valuable tool that is accelerating very quickly in the manufacturing sector. Equispheres' powders are capable of faster printing, which reduces part costs for customers. The company continues working with our partners in the automotive, aerospace and defense sectors to qualify its materials for more industrial applications.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO