Education Advanced makes list

Police in south Texas arrested and charged a woman with murder for allegedly performing a “self-induced” abortion.Lizelle Herrera, 26, remains in custody with bond set at $500,000 at the Starr County Detention Center. She was arrested and served with an indictment on 7 April for “intentionally and knowingly [causing] the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,” according to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office. Her arrest was first reported by The Monitor News in Texas.Rio Grande Valley-based abortion care group La Frontera Fund organised a protest outside the jail on 9 April demanding her release.The organisation’s founder and chair...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO