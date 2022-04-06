ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner Just Paired A Black Micro Mini Dress With Tall Leather Boots—She’s Baaack!

There’s no doubt that new mom Kylie Jenner has an incredible figure, and for her latest Instagram photo shoot, she chose a stunning outfit to highlight her radiant, post-birth glow. The reality star, 24, proved she’s the coolest mom around while flaunting a thigh-skimming, one-shoulder LBD and epic, tall leather black boots that reached above her knees.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared this look with her whopping 325 million IG followers in a post that (understandably!) garnered well over 9 million likes. Jenner looked ready for a night out on the town while posing on a white couch that perfectly juxtaposed her monochromatic ensemble. Aptly captioning her post with a simple black heart, Jenner proved that after a short time away, she’s back to serving looks on our feeds and blessing us with eternal outfit inspo.

Two months ago, Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott, 30, welcomed their second child, a son (then named Wolf), brother to their daughter Stormi Webster, 4. After first announcing that his name was Wolf, Jenner later explained via her IG story last month that she and Scott no longer felt that the moniker suited the infant. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore, we just really didn’t feel like it was him,” she wrote, “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” Although we have yet to find out her son’s new name, Jenner is certainly rocking second-time motherhood in style!

