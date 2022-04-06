Apparent tornado damages man’s home the same day his wife taken off life support

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Tom Lloyd has finally been released from the hospital after suffering injuries from the tornado in Winterset. “My uncle is a survivor. Plain and simple,” said Stefanie Craig, Tom Lloyd’s niece. Lloyd lost his wife, Cecilia, of 29 years along with his two dogs. His home completely ripped apart from […]
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — A split-second decision may have saved a father and his young son’s lives as a tornado destroyed their house in Arabi, La. Tuesday night. Jason Dickerson said he was in the den when he first heard the tornado. “The wind and rain was...
The jail is now in compliance with state regulations. 10 injured, 30 structures reported damaged as Gov. Abbott visits Houston County. Crockett Mayor Ianthia Fisher said that crews are working to restore power to homes and that Oncor’s operation may be completed as early as midnight tonight. However, Houston County Electric Co-op customers may be without power for a day or two.
Nancy and Steve Shoupp had been married for five years when she packed her bags and moved out of their Boulder, Colorado townhouse. The 26-year-old told loved ones that her estranged husband was abusive and that he had threatened to keep their two young children away from her, for good.
A man who allegedly set his home on fire while his wife and at least one of their six children were inside has been named. Rowland Griffiths, 38, allegedly ignited a flammable liquid at his house on Sutherland Street in the western Melbourne suburb of Albanvale on Monday afternoon. Local...
MT. WASHINGTON (FOX19) - A grandson was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison by a judge Thursday following his guilty plea for the murder of his grandmother. Cullen Kidwell, 21, pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of his grandma, 79-year-old Anna Kidwell, according to court records. As part of the guilty plea, the robbery charge was dropped.
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released footage shows the frantic moments Monday as shots rang out in a Covington neighborhood injuring several children, including one critically. WARNING: FOX19 has blurred and heavily cut the footage, but some viewers will still find it graphic. FULL STORY | Teen suspect wanted in...
Padstow will "never recover" following the death of a paediatric nurse who died after being hit by a traditional wooden horse costume, an inquest heard. Laura Smallwood, 34, was "hit in the neck" during a May Day celebration by the 'Obby 'Oss, a wooden horse costume worn by a masked male dancer.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. A shooting in Niagara Falls early Friday morning has left one individual dead and two people injured. Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) reported that they responded to a shooting at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning on...
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The family of a 14-year-old girl hospitalized following a quadruple shooting in Covington released a statement on her condition. Wrayvette, 14, was one of the four people shot on April 4. Two other juveniles and one of the suspects were also shot. Days after the shooting,...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man convicted in a 2020 deadly road-rage shooting was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison. It happened on July 16, 2020, on Garvey Avenue in Elsmere, after which Joseph Witkowicz shot Nichole Daugherty multiple times, leaving her dead. Said witness Alberto Jimenez, “I open the...
WARREN COUNTY, OHIO (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman is dead in a crash with a Franklin Fire Department truck, the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Friday morning. It happened on northbound Interstate 75 near the Ohio 73 exit at 11:23 p.m. Thursday, according to the patrol’s Lebanon post. Speed,...
A teen driver who drove his truck directly through the funnel of a Texas tornado and was tossed into the air in horrifying footage has said he was shocked but not scared.Riley Leon, 16, was driving home on Monday in Elgin when he had a narrow brush with death. His truck, a red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, got into the way of a damaging tornado.Within seconds, the lone truck on the highway was tossed on its side and spun several times with the teenager still on its wheels before it was somehow flipped back on its four wheels by...
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - In the aftermath of Monday’s quadruple shooting in Covington, a 14-year-old victim is in critical condition, Chief of Police Robert Nader explained Tuesday. Three juveniles, ages 7, 11 and 14, and a 41-year-old man were shot near the intersection of West 17th Street and Russell...
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police had a large presence at a scene where gunshots were fired Tuesday night. It’s unclear whether anyone was hit. Around a dozen police cruisers were there as of 7:45 p.m., but the scene cleared shortly afterward. Neighbors heard multiple gunshots around 7 p.m.
BAYFIELD CO., WI-- A child has died after a family member accidentally ran her over Saturday afternoon. The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Department and Washburn Police Officers responded to a residence where they said a 2-year-old girl had apparent head trauma. After further investigation police said a family member was...
