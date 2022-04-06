Mesquite Fire and Rescue Log April 4 – 5,2022

A woman has disappeared from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a month after she was found hanging from a cliff edge, the National Park Service (NPS) has said. Gayle Stewart, aged 64, was hiking in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on 14 March when she failed to return to her vehicle, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Thursday. “Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle”, said the NPS in statement. Her vehicle was parked in the Bridge area near the Hoover Dam.Ms Stewart “was last seen wearing a...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO