ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Mesquite Fire and Rescue Log April 4 – 5,2022

By Abbey Snow
Mesquite Local News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClick on the link to view the...

mesquitelocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Michael Grossman Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 [Marin County, CA]

Petaluma Man Dead after Motorcycle Accident on San Antonio Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., near Novato southbound 101 of San Antonio Road. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that 46-year-old Grossman was splitting lanes when traffic ahead suddenly slowed down. The motorcyclist then rear-ended a van before spinning around and...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Hiker found hanging from cliff is now missing again

A woman has disappeared from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a month after she was found hanging from a cliff edge, the National Park Service (NPS) has said. Gayle Stewart, aged 64, was hiking in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on 14 March when she failed to return to her vehicle, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Thursday. “Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle”, said the NPS in statement. Her vehicle was parked in the Bridge area near the Hoover Dam.Ms Stewart “was last seen wearing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesquite, NV
Mesquite, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espa#Esl#Ashford University#The Mesquite Fire
ABC4

Major crash shuts down I-15 freeway, Life Flight dispatched

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 were completely blocked at one point. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
8 News Now

Henderson armed robbery suspect found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police standoff that lasted several hours Monday in a Henderson neighborhood ended with an armed robbery suspect being found dead inside a home. Henderson police said the “death appears to be self-inflicted.” The residents were allowed back into the Fountain Hills Community near Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. […]
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy