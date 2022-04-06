Personal Best: Sid Wilson Shares His City

Dear Stoner: I’ve got a layover in Denver coming up soon, and I’ll be in town for four or five hours before flying out. How should I get my weed on?. Dear Flash: There are a few dispensaries close to the airport, but if this is your first time landing in Denver, you should know that the airport is closer to Oklahoma than it is to the city. Not really, but in all seriousness: You don’t want to smoke a pre-roll in the wasteland that surrounds Denver International Airport and then go straight back. With that much time, you should head into town for an adventure.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO