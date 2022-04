On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down by 47 points. This comes after the Fed approved the first interest rate hike in more than three years. Furthermore, officials indicated an aggressive approach ahead as rates could be hiked at each of the remaining six policy meetings in 2022. The Fed also trimmed expectations for economic growth this year and has sharply raised its outlook for inflation. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller says that the central bank may need to enact one or more 50-basis-point interest rate hikes this year to tame inflation.

STOCKS ・ 22 DAYS AGO