Dreams can seem impossible to pursue, but there are people who are determined to do whatever it takes to make their dreams a reality. They are unafraid of the uncertainty of their journey, especially when it comes to following their passion. As an up-and-coming music artist, Gabe Griffin decided that pursuing a career in music was a choice he had to make now. And though he is only at the beginning of his journey, this new artist is ready for all the great things that will come his way.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO