ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, TX

East Texas toddler dies after being found unresponsive in pond

CBS19
CBS19
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

POLK COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas toddler has died after being found unresponsive in a body of water. On Mar. 31,...

www.cbs19.tv

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Toddler dies after accidentally being run over by father reversing car

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: Officials have confirmed the two-year-old girl has died after accidentally being run over by her father who was reversing into their garage. ------------------------------------------------------------ A two-year-old girl is in critical condition and fighting for her life after accidentally being run over by her father, according to official.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Livingston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, TX
City
Livingston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Polk County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Toddler#Hospital
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Man Dies After Truck Goes Through Ice On Pond

MOULTONBORO, N.H. (CBS) — A New Hampshire man died Sunday after his truck went through the ice of Berry Pond in Moultonboro. Two people were in the Chevrolet Silverado when it first broke through around 8:15 a.m.. The driver was able to get out but the 70-year-old passenger, later identified as John Cook of Moultonborough, was trapped inside, N.H. State Police said. The driver and Good Samaritans nearby tried to save Cook before the cab was completely submerged but were unsuccessful. Shortly before noon, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Dive Team was able to recover his body. State Police are investigating what happened. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Officer Mitchell Briggs at 603-293-2037 ext. 0 or email Mitchell.S.Briggs@dos.nh.gov.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Bodies found in burned-out East Texas trailer

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Police in East Texas are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a burned-out trailer over the weekend. According to Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe, deputies were called to the trailer in the woods off of CR 4667 south of Atlanta around 8 p.m. Saturday and arrived to find the fire was already out. The victims were found in separate areas inside.
ATLANTA, TX
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy