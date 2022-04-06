East Texas toddler dies after being found unresponsive in pond

MOULTONBORO, N.H. (CBS) — A New Hampshire man died Sunday after his truck went through the ice of Berry Pond in Moultonboro.
Two people were in the Chevrolet Silverado when it first broke through around 8:15 a.m.. The driver was able to get out but the 70-year-old passenger, later identified as John Cook of Moultonborough, was trapped inside, N.H. State Police said.
The driver and Good Samaritans nearby tried to save Cook before the cab was completely submerged but were unsuccessful.
Shortly before noon, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Dive Team was able to recover his body.
State Police are investigating what happened. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Officer Mitchell Briggs at 603-293-2037 ext. 0 or email Mitchell.S.Briggs@dos.nh.gov.
