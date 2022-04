After significant delays caused by the DOB’s abrupt shift to “Build Now” which temporarily left the Five Boroughs without a functional Department of Buildings Website in March of 2021, YIMBY’s 2022 construction report is in, and the results are positively encouraging. The annual report tracks and analyzes permits filed for new buildings in New York City over the course of the year 2021. The data shows that in 2021, builders throughout the city filed permits for 2,017 structures, ranging from single-car garages to towering skyscrapers. The figure represents a 14-percent increase compared to the 2020 total of 1,774 permits. The 2021 filings will boost the city’s built stock by 53,344,472 million square feet and yield a combined total of 45,019 residential and hotel units. The full report is available with a subscription to YIMBY’s Building Wire service.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO