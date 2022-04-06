ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Permits Filed for 126 Hester Street in Chinatown, Manhattan

New York YIMBY |
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePermits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 126 Hester Street in Chinatown, Manhattan. Located between Chrystie Street and Bowery, the lot is one block south of the Grand Street subway station,...

newyorkyimby.com

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

Manhattan Penthouse With a Private Rooftop Pool Lists for $21 Million

A more than 4,550-square-foot Manhattan penthouse with roughly the same amount of outdoor space has hit the market for $21 million. A more than 4,550-square-foot Manhattan penthouse with roughly the same amount of outdoor space has hit the market for $21 million. The 11th-floor residence tops the Jardim, a new...
REAL ESTATE
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 51 Franklin Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 51 Franklin Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Located between Park Avenue and Flushing Avenue, the lot is within walking distance of the Flushing Avenue subway station, serviced by the G train. Zelig Weiss of Riverside Developers is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY |

111 West 57th Street’s Podium Nears Completion in Midtown, Manhattan

Work is nearing full completion on 111 West 57th Street as construction wraps up on the lower podium section of the 1,428-foot residential supertall in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by SHoP Architects and developed by JDS Development, Property Markets Group, and Spruce Capital Partners, the 84-story skyscraper will yield 60 condominiums designed by Studio Sofield and marketed by The Corcoran Group. WSP Cantor Seinuk and Parsons Brinckerhoff is the structural engineer, Jaros, Baum & Bolles is the MEP engineer, R&R Scaffolding Ltd. provided the building maintenance unit (BMU) sitting atop the crown, RWDI consulted with the design of the dampening system, and BuroHappold Engineering is the façade consultant for the tower, which is located between Sixth and Seventh Avenues on Billionaires’ Row.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 33 4th Street in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 33 4th Street in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn. Located between Smith Street and Hoyt Street, the lot is one block from the Carroll Street subway station, serviced by the F and G trains. Shimon Hoffman is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chinatown, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
PIX11

Gunman shoots 2 homeless men sleeping in Manhattan streets: NYPD

LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A gunman shot two homeless men while they slept in Lower Manhattan Saturday, killing one man and injuring the other, the NYPD said. The NYPD believes the gunman – shown in the photo above – is targeting homeless people while they sleep in the streets. “The video is chilling to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 1039 East Gun Hill Road in Williamsbridge, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 1039 East Gun Hill Road in Williamsbridge, The Bronx. Located between Laconia Avenue and Paulding Avenue, the lot is within walking distance of the Gun Hill Road subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Alex Lakaj of RBA Developers LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 978 Summit Avenue in Highbridge, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a 13-story mixed-use building at 978 Summit Avenue in Highbridge, The Bronx. Located between West 162nd and West 164th Streets, the lot is near the 161st Street -Yankee Stadium subway station, serviced by the B, D, and 4 trains. Moses Freund of The Vaja Group is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fortune Assets Llc#Issac Stern Architects
New York YIMBY |

Construction Begins at 282-286 Grand Street on Manhattan’s Lower East Side

Construction is now underway on 282-286 Grand Street, a seven-story residential building on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The will yield a mix of rental apartments, amenity spaces, and commercial space. Prosper Property Group, the primary developer responsible for the project, has formed a joint venture with Marc Straus, whose...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 95-25 Waltham Street in Jamaica, Queens

Permits have been filed for a 16-story residential building at 95-25 Waltham Street in Jamaica, Queens. Located between 95th Avenue and 97th Avenue, the interior lot is within walking distance of the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue-JFK Airport subway station, serviced by the E, J, and Z trains. Jay Lau of 31 Waltham Street LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Woman dies days after being ambushed, pushed on Manhattan street: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An 87-year-old woman who was shoved to the ground during a random attack on March 11 has since died, police said Tuesday. NYPD Chief James Essig asked for the public’s help solving the “disgusting, disgraceful offense committed against a vulnerable, elderly female who was doing nothing but walking down the streets […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY |

Excavation Continues for 262 Fifth Avenue Supertall in NoMad, Manhattan

Excavation is continuing at 262 Fifth Avenue, the site of a 1,043-foot residential supertall skyscraper in NoMad. Designed by Meganom with SLCE Architects as the executive architect and developed by Boris Kuzinez of Five Points Development under the Five Points 262 Project, LLC, the 60-story tower will yield 41 residential units spread across 139,168 square feet and 10,850 square feet of retail space on the first two floors. CM & Associates Construction Management, LLC is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and West 29th Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New York YIMBY |

1 Park Row’s Demolition Nears Street Level in Financial District, Manhattan

Demolition is progressing at 1 Park Row, the site of a 23-story mixed-use building in the Financial District. Designed by Fogarty Finger Architects and developed by Circle F Capital, the 103,000-square-foot structure will yield 58 condominiums in one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations, along with 19,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space on the lower levels. MJM Associates Construction LLC is the general contractor and 1 Park Row Development LLC is the owner of the property, which sits at the intersection of Park Row and Ann Street. 1 Park Row received a $90 million construction loan from Los Angeles-based Parkview Financial last summer.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Suspect indicted in murder of Christina Lee in Chinatown

NEW YORK -- The suspect in the murder of Christina Lee in Chinatown was indicted Wednesday.Assamad Nash appeared before a judge in Manhattan Supreme Court.The 25-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder and burglary, as well as burglary as a sexually motivated felony.Prosecutors say in February, Nash followed the 35-year-old Lee to her sixth-floor apartment on Chrystie Street, then stabbed her to death.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for 185 Units at 90 Sands Street in DUMBO, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 90 Sands Street, a 30-story mixed-use building in DUMBO, Brooklyn. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and developed by Breaking Ground, the conversion will yield 491 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 185 units for residents at 30 to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $18,412 to $128,880.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 1259 St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights, Manhattan

Permits have been filed for a five-story mixed-use building at 1259 St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights, Manhattan. Located at the intersection of West 173rd Street and St. Nicholas Avenue, the corner lot is a short walk to the 175th Street subway station, serviced by the C train. Nancy Lin is listed as the owner behind the applications.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY |

323 East 79th Street Rises Past Halfway Mark on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Construction is rising on 323 East 79th Street, a 17-story residential tower in the Yorkville section of the Upper East Side. Designed by Woods Bagot Architects and developed by Boomerang Development Group, which purchased the property from Spruce Capital Partners for $13.7 million, the 214-foot-tall structure will yield 35,045 square feet and 15 full-floor condominium units. Each will feature a three-bedroom, two-bathroom layout with direct elevator access, and some will span two floors. Sunlight Construction AA LLC is the general contractor for the property, which is located on a narrow plot between First and Second Avenues.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 1688 Weeks Avenue in Concourse, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for an eight-story residential building at 1688 Weeks Avenue in Concourse, The Bronx. Located between East 173rd and East 174th Streets, the lot is near the 174th-175th Streets subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Simcha Ludmir under the Weeks Capital Associates LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY |

Warren Street Hotel Tops Out at 86 Warren Street in Tribeca, Manhattan

Construction has topped out the Warren Street Hotel, an 11-story building at 86 Warren Street in Tribeca. Designed by Stonehill Taylor and developed by Solil Management, the 135-foot-tall structure will yield 44,000 square feet and 70 guest rooms operated by Firmdale Hotels, as well as a restaurant, a drawing room, an orangery, a bar, and a private event space. Pavarini McGovern, LLC is the general contractor, Kit Kemp is the interior designer, and Paul Taylor under the Warren Street Hotel LLC is the owner behind the previously filed permit applications for the property, which is located between Greenwich Street and West Broadway.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 671 Tinton Avenue in Woodstock, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for an 11-story mixed-use building at 671 Tinton Avenue in Woodstock, The Bronx. Located between East 152nd Street and Westchester Avenue, the lot is one block from the Jackson Avenue subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. John Dibattista of New York Catholic Homes is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy