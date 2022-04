SHREVEPORT, La. -- Finding affordable housing can be tough in fact, one Shreveport man says he's fighting to avoid eviction. Jermaine Anderson lives in the Woodlawn Terrace apartments, a troubled complex KTBS has reported on numerous times. The complex has new owners but it seems that is causing even more confusion for residents over who to contact in case of issues like the one being faced by Anderson.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO